TMCnet News
|
New dbt Labs and Databricks Report Highlights the Evolving Roles of Data Practitioners in the AI Era
Organizations in need of better strategies and processes to improve data quality and AI outputs
PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs, the pioneer in analytics engineering, and Databricks, the Data and AI company, today unveiled "The Data Practitioner for the AI Era" report. Produced by MIT Technology Review and revealed at the Databricks Data + AI Summit, the findings shed new light on the critical role data practitioners play in managing data pipelines and processes, supporting business strategy and operations, and improving the quality of AI outputs.
"Data is the foundation of large language models and therefore data professionals have the power to make or break AI applications," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "The role of data teams – and the groundwork they set – is foundational to building AI models. That's why it's important that we solve the challenges posed to data teams so they can focus on creatin reliable, transparent, and high-quality data."
Key takeaways from the "The Data Practitioner for the AI Era" report include:
"AI is a gamechanger, and data roles, responsibilities, and workflows are transforming as it takes shape and becomes embedded in how teams work," said Drew Banin, Cofounder of dbt Labs. "Analytics engineers for example, a new breed of data practitioners, are bridging the gap between data and business needs in a way that we haven't seen before. They play a vital role in translating business requirements into effective data transformations, making data more accessible, actionable, and essential to business strategy and operations."
To learn more, download the "The Data Practitioner for the AI Era" report.
About dbt Labs
To learn more about dbt Labs, visit getdbt.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dbt-labs-and-databricks-report-highlights-the-evolving-roles-of-data-practitioners-in-the-ai-era-302167789.html
SOURCE dbt Labs