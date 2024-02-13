TMCnet News
New BILTIR Report Examines Status of Bermuda's Long-Term Insurance Market
Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR), a trade association comprised of more than 70 (re)insurance companies and service providers in Bermuda, today released a report exploring the history and current state of the long-term insurance industry in Bermuda.
Titled Building for the Long Term: Examining the History, Future, and Importance of Bermuda's Long-Term Insurance Market, the report is informed by a study of 55 life and annuity (re)insurers who are BILTIR members and provides a detailed analysis of regulatory initiatives and investment capital trends in the Bermuda market. Key findings include:
"As evidenced by this data, Bermuda's insurers and reinsurers hold an important role in protecting policyholders. Strong, evolving regulation and stable capital investments create an environment for excellence within the industry," said Suzanne Williams-Charles, CEO of BILTIR. "Addressing the pension protection gap is a global issue and Bermuda is taking center stage as the location to support the changing industry. This jurisdiction stands as a best practice model for others."
To read the full whitepaper, visit BILTIR's website.
About BILTIR
Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) represents the long-term insurers and reinsurers in Bermuda. Backed by Bermuda's over 40-year history of providing insurance solutions and at the forefront of the evolving long-term insurance industry, BILTIR represents the policy interests and drives advocacy for the market and its members. BILTIR membership is comprised of more than 70 annuity, life insurance, and reinsurance businesses and servicing companies on the island. To learn more, visit https://www.biltir.bm/.
