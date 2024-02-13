TMCnet News
New Study Shared At CCW Vegas Reveals Alarming Customer Experience Decline
CCW Digital's Latest Market Study Focuses On The Recent Decline Of Customer Experience Despite Increased Use Of AI
NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCW Digital, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, released the results of its latest market study on CX Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities during CMP's flagship Customer Contact Week taking place at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from June 3-6, 2024. Customer Contact Week is produced by CMP and is the leading conference dedicated to providing expert insight into exceptional customer service.
Based on the results of CCW Digital's Annual Consumer Preferences Survey conducted in May 2024, 530 adult American consumers were polled on their sentiments, preferences, and purchasing habits.
The survey revealed an unexpected trend of customer experiences regressing in the age of AI and streamlined CX processes rather than improving. Critical key findings include:
The research underscores a critical reality for businesses: despite efforts to compete on customer experience and foster a culture of customer-centricity, most consumers feel that their experiences have regressed over the past year. Alarmingly, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, once hailed as a transformative solution, is exacerbating the issue. In fact, in the eyes of the customer, the most notable mistake concerns the absence of the human touch. A staggering 52% say it is difficult to reach a live agent, establishing lack of humanity as the #1 pain point in 2024.
"In a time when AI and automation promise so much, it's concerning that businesses are still missing the mark on delivering meaningful customer experiences. The reliance on technology without the balance of human touch has increased frustration among consumers," explained Brian Cantor, Managing Director of CCW Digital. "Truly customer-centric brands—those that design experiences from the outside-in—have a unique opportunity to improve key contact center metrics and build significant brand cachet."
For more information about the CCW Digital Market Trends Study CX Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities and to download the full report and Practicality Guide, please visit: https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/customer-experience/whitepapers/2024-june-market-study-cx-trends-challenges-opportunities
Methodology: To conduct its inquiry into the state of customer experiences, CCW Digital conducted its annual Consumer Preferences Survey in May 2024. The survey polled 530 US-based adults on their sentiments, preferences, and purchasing habits.
