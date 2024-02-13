[June 05, 2024] New Report Demonstrates That the Adoption of Automation is a Critical Step in Achieving an Effective Proactive Security Strategy Tweet

Syxsense, a global leader in automated endpoint and vulnerability management, and Omdia, a global analyst and advisory leader, today released a new report finding that automation is a critical capability for a proactive security strategy. The research reflects viewpoints from over 400 respondents including decision makers from North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), at Small and Midsize Business (SMB)+ sized companies across a variety of industries. Some of the key findings show that, while the cybersecurity industry has clung to the 'assume breach' mantra with its preventative and reactive solutions, organizations are awakening to a smarter strategy: the need to proactively understand attack surfaces, map attack paths, and plug vulnerabilities to prevent breaches. While a host of standalone proactive tools have been available for many years, proactive security platforms that can provide a much more holistic risk discovery, prioritization, and automated remediation process are emerging. "Today, too many vulnerabilities go undetected - or if detected, unpatched or not remediated in a timely manner - as organizations still grapple with limited reources or expertise to shore up their vulnerability management strategy," said Ashley Leonard, CEO at Syxsense. "Fortunately, proactive security technology is evolving rapidly to address this issue, offering capabilities beyond simple reactive strategies. For example, the strong demand for security automation from the most security-mature organizations suggests that adopting automation to achieve proactive security is a best practice of leading organizations and a way to account for the consistent threat of undetected vulnerabilities."



The research further demonstrates that proactive security solutions are quickly taking hold in the enterprise and solving unique and critical cybersecurity problems. Other notable research findings include: 60% of all respondents rated full External (e.g., attack surface visibility, attack path mapping, security control validation) asset context as critically important. This capability is particularly important to the most security-mature organizations, 69% of which rated it critical.

of all respondents rated full External (e.g., attack surface visibility, attack path mapping, security control validation) asset context as critically important. This capability is particularly important to the most security-mature organizations, of which rated it critical. 29% of organizations are already deploying proactive security solutions as a key component of broader cyber-risk reduction strategies.

of organizations are already deploying proactive security solutions as a key component of broader cyber-risk reduction strategies. 82% of the most mature organizations think automated vulnerability remediation capabilities are important or extremely important. "Many proactive security product segments are seeing broad adoption in 2024, and our research shows that organizations are often making these proactive investments as part of broader risk reduction strategies," said Andrew Braunberg, Principal Analyst, Omdia. "Most importantly, organizations are using these solutions to not only enable visibility and management of their entire attack surface, but also to optimize protections through the existing security stack."

To download the entire "Automation: A Critical Automation: A critical capability for a proactive security strategy" report, please visit here. About Syxsense Syxsense is the leading software vendor providing cloud-based, automated endpoint and vulnerability management solutions that streamline IT and security operations. With its advanced platform, businesses gain complete visibility and control over their infrastructure, reducing IT risks and optimizing operational efficiency. Syxsense uses real-time alerts, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, pre-built remediations, and an intuitive automation and orchestration engine to enable organizations to focus on their core business goals. Rely on Syxsense to safeguard your IT infrastructure, so you can concentrate on what you do best - driving your business forward and ensuring smooth operations. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605991992/en/

