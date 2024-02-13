TMCnet News
New Report Provides Research Data and Exclusive Insights on "The Current and Future State of Healthcare Sector Revenue Cycle Management - Market and M&A Trends"
Continued sector investment and M&A will reshape the vendor landscape to be driven by artificial intelligence (AI), replacing ineffective EMRs and legacy tools
BALTIMORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners and Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A and private capital advisory services, have released a new industry report – "The Current and Future State of Revenue Cycle Management – Market and M&A Trends" – to provide the healthcare market with a better understanding of revenue cycle management and revenue cycle processes.
Although healthcare organizations focus on financial stability and put revenue cycle investments among their top strategic priorities, revenue cycles are not being fully optimized for success. Healthcare leaders are dissatisfied with their electronic medical records (EMRs) and acutely interested in more innovation.
These are some of the findings compiled in the report, which is based on independent research conducted in Q4 2023, including a survey of 115 C-Suite executives, CIOs, and finance, IT, and operations professionals.
"Our new research examines the current state of revenue cycle management, factors that are negatively impacting hospital and health system revenue cycles, and market trends that these organizations should expect," said Dan D'Orazio, Sage Growth Partners' CEO. "Ultimately, we are seeing that the revenue cycle presents an appealing opportunity for M&A and other growth initiatives for investors in the coming years."
The survey also reveals that 77% of respondents outsource some or all of their revenue cycle, and more than a third (36%) believe that their current revenue cycle vendor is only "somewhat effective."
Among other key findings in th report:
"Overall M&A activity in the sector has been strong during the last three years, with more than 200 platform and add-on transactions completed reshaping the vendor landscape," said Dan Linsalata, a managing director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Group at Harris Williams. "This demonstrates that investors value the operational improvements and tangible ROI that outsourced vendors can deliver in a complex and critical workflow."
Tyler Bradshaw, a managing director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Group at Harris Williams, added, "The U.S. healthcare revenue cycle market was worth roughly $140 billion in 2023. Over the next 10 years, the market is expected to continue to grow in low double digits, which is a powerful illustration of the market's potential."
The full report can be found here.
