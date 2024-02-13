TMCnet News
New Survey From NaturaLawn® of America Reveals Mosquitoes Dominate Homeowners' Yard Worries, With Ticks Close Behind
National survey also illustrates concerns over West Nile virus and Lyme disease as weather warms and outdoor celebrations increase
FREDERICK, Md., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather warms up around the nation and families gear up for outdoor celebrations, NaturaLawn of America, a leader in organic-based lawn care and provider of natural mosquito, tick and flea control programs, today released the results of a national survey of American homeowners that found that 74% of respondents are concerned about mosquitoes in their yard this season. The survey also illustrates the growing concern of West Nile virus, with 32% of respondents stating they are concerned about their family contracting the virus from mosquitoes in their yard.
Ticks in Yards Concern Parents and Pet Owners Alike
Impact of Insects on Events
Pest Repellents May Not Always Work as Promised
"This survey reflects the genuine concerns homeowners feel regarding pests and other threats in their yards, and their potential impact on their children, pets, and their lives," said Phil Catron, President and Founder of NaturaLawn of America. "As we get deeper into the summer season, it's about creating a safe, welcoming outdoor space and yard for families, furry friends and guests to enjoy without worry. While homeowners search for the best way to maintain their lawn and mitigate potential pests of concern, it's crucial to prioritize safe and effective methods."
About the Survey
About NaturaLawn of America
