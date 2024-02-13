[June 03, 2024] New Survey From NaturaLawn® of America Reveals Mosquitoes Dominate Homeowners' Yard Worries, With Ticks Close Behind Tweet

National survey also illustrates concerns over West Nile virus and Lyme disease as weather warms and outdoor celebrations increase FREDERICK, Md., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather warms up around the nation and families gear up for outdoor celebrations, NaturaLawn of America , a leader in organic-based lawn care and provider of natural mosquito, tick and flea control programs, today released the results of a national survey of American homeowners that found that 74% of respondents are concerned about mosquitoes in their yard this season. The survey also illustrates the growing concern of West Nile virus, with 32% of respondents stating they are concerned about their family contracting the virus from mosquitoes in their yard. Ticks in Yards Concern Parents and Pet Owners Alike

Fifty-nine percent of homeowners surveyed expressed concern about having ticks in their yard. This worry intensifies among pet owners, with 64% showing concern of ticks in their yard, and 50% of pet owners concerned about their pets bringing ticks from the yard to inside the house. With the growing threat of Lyme disease, 47% of respondents who own pets expressed concerns with their pets contracting the disease from ticks in their yard, and 37% are concerned about teir family getting Lyme disease from ticks in their yard.



Impact of Insects on Events

Not surprisingly, the survey found that 85% of homeowners plan to host family or friends in their backyard this year for at least one occasion, with a staggering 71% of respondents stating that they have avoided going to or left an event early because of bugs or insects. Pest Repellents May Not Always Work as Promised

With outdoor celebrations on the horizon, 88% of homeowners surveyed stated they have purchased a product to help alleviate the presence of bugs and insects when hosting friends, most notably citronella candles, personal sprays or battery-operated devices. However, only 15% of homeowners said these products have been effective in alleviating the presence of bugs and insects in their yards.

"This survey reflects the genuine concerns homeowners feel regarding pests and other threats in their yards, and their potential impact on their children, pets, and their lives," said Phil Catron, President and Founder of NaturaLawn of America. "As we get deeper into the summer season, it's about creating a safe, welcoming outdoor space and yard for families, furry friends and guests to enjoy without worry. While homeowners search for the best way to maintain their lawn and mitigate potential pests of concern, it's crucial to prioritize safe and effective methods." About the Survey

Results are based on a national survey of 1,163 U.S. homeowners ages 18+. The survey was fielded March 8-9, 2024 using SurveyMonkey Audience. The margin of error is +/- 2.9%. About NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn® of America has been providing an environmentally-friendly approach to lawn care since 1987. NaturaLawn is a national lawn care franchise system with 100 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 28 states and the District of Columbia. The company also offers natural mosquito, flea and tick control programs with proven results. For more information, visit https://naturalawn.com/ . View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-from-naturalawn-of-america-reveals-mosquitoes-dominate-homeowners-yard-worries-with-ticks-close-behind-302160812.html SOURCE NaturaLawn of America

