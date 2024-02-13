TMCnet News
New Kearney report: Chemicals M&A rebound expected in the next 12 to 18 months with return of sustainability goals, predict more than 50% of industry execs
CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today global management consultancy Kearney releases a new report, Chemicals M&A: deal activity remains sluggish but rebound signs are there, which discusses industry trends and makes predictions for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the chemicals sector for the coming year. "Pressure is mounting for the chemicals M&A market to open up," noted Andrew Walberer, Kearney partner and co-author of the 2024 Chemicals Executive M&A Report. "We expect small to mid-size deals to predominate in the near future, rather than the mega deals we've seen in the past. Europe will remain a challenging place for outsiders to make M&A deals right now, with the Ukraine-driven decline in foreign investments there. Across the board, deals will continue to be expensive, since multiples continue to be relatively high."
This 10th edition of the Chemicals Executive M&A Report explores the various factors leading to expectations of an increase in M&A activity in the next 12 to 18 months, including growing public concern and heightened environmental awareness, stricter regulatory environments, particularly in Europe, and historic levels of dry powder held by private equity (PE) investors in the space. The 2024 Chemicals Executive M&A Report offers recommendations for chemicals companies as well as a forecast for likely deal activity.
The report looks at the various factors contributing to an expected rebound in M&A activity in the chemicals sector after a five-year downward trajectory, including:
"For M&A in the chemicals space, it's been a year of comeback from geopolitical pressures, high interest rates, and the resulting hold on many companies' decarbonization plans," said Kearney partner and report-co-author Sudeep Maheshwari. "Decarbonization goals should reappear strongly in the coming year. Chemical executives we spoke with expect strategic investors such as national oil companies (NOCs) to move faster in deal-making than PE investors, with high interest rates precipitating an increase in divestments and asset carve-outs."
About the 2024 Chemicals Executive M&A Report
Now in its 10th edition, the 2024 Chemicals Executive M&A Report has been issued annually since 2014. For this 2024 edition, Kearney interviewed 100+ leaders in the chemicals industry in H2 2023. Analysis of additional research, carve-outs, and restructures led to proprietary advisory and forecasting on M&A deal flows in the industry.
