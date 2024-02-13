TMCnet News
New BLEND Study Finds 69% of People Call Automated Phone Systems at Least a Few Times per Month
ATLANTA , May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 69% of consumers surveyed in BLEND's caller preferences study said they still call into automated phone systems several times a month, demonstrating that the voice channel is resilient in the wake of expanding omnichannel support options like webchat, email, and social media.
Additional findings showed 56% rely on the phone for urgent customer service requiring same-day resolution, and that 53% of people describe their day-to-day interactions with interactive voice response (IVR) systems as 'positive' or 'very positive.'
BLEND, the leading provider of single-source contact center localization and voice recording services for contact center applications, conducted its consumer survey to get a pulse on current caller sentiments toward voice self-service, AI innovations, and audio quality.
"When consumers need support or are ready to buy, they have more options to contact brands than ever before," said Tim Shoemaker, BLEND's COO of Voice-Over Services. "That the telephone remains so vital to the customer experience, and that high-quality voices and UI make a differenceto callers, is both exciting and reassuring as the industry continues to evolve."
Additional key findings from the study:
"BLEND guides hundreds of brands each year through vital voice casting, scripting, and audio implementation decisions," said Shoemaker. "Whether we're recommending voice actors, lifelike AI voices, or guiding a business through a language expansion, this first-hand feedback will help us better position right-fit solutions when entrusted with enhancing a company's CX."
Study Methodology
The survey was conducted by BLEND in April 2024 among 250 international consumers of all ages using an email invitation and online survey.
For a full breakdown of survey findings, click here. (Before the embargo lifts, use the password BLEND-CX to unlock the results.)
About BLEND
As an end-to-end multimarket enabler, BLEND empowers global brands to establish a native presence in fundamentally different markets, worldwide. By harnessing the power of AI-driven technologies and a global community of language experts and voice talents, BLEND delivers complex, continuous localization at scale. Alongside its enterprise-grade, managed localization platform, BLEND also provides self-service, on-demand translation services via BLEND Express and world-class voice services through BLEND Voice.
