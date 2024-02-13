[May 30, 2024] New BLEND Study Finds 69% of People Call Automated Phone Systems at Least a Few Times per Month Tweet

Localization and Voice-over Provider for IVR Systems and Other Tech Platforms Conducted a Consumer Survey to Gauge Opinions on Current State of Voice CX



Of all contact channels, 56% say they have the most success with the telephone for receiving same-day resolutions ATLANTA , May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 69% of consumers surveyed in BLEND's caller preferences study said they still call into automated phone systems several times a month, demonstrating that the voice channel is resilient in the wake of expanding omnichannel support options like webchat, email, and social media. Additional findings showed 56% rely on the phone for urgent customer service requiring same-day resolution, and that 53% of people describe their day-to-day interactions with interactive voice response (IVR) systems as 'positive' or 'very positive.' BLEND, the leading provider of single-source contact center localization and voice recording services for contact center applications, conducted its consumer survey to get a pulse on current caller sentiments toward voice self-service, AI innovations, and audio quality. "When consumers need support or are ready to buy, they have more options to contact brands than ever before," said Tim Shoemaker, BLEND's COO of Voice-Over Services. "That the telephone remains so vital to the customer experience, and that high-quality voices and UI make a differenceto callers, is both exciting and reassuring as the industry continues to evolve."



Additional key findings from the study: 78.5% say the technical audio quality of voice prompts and on-hold music, and the sound of the voice talent themselves, are 'very important' or 'important' to the customer experience

60% believe they could distinguish between a 'human' (studio) voice recording and a current-gen AI voice on an IVR interaction

46% state no gender preference for IVR voice recordings, while 31% prefer female voices "BLEND guides hundreds of brands each year through vital voice casting, scripting, and audio implementation decisions," said Shoemaker. "Whether we're recommending voice actors, lifelike AI voices, or guiding a business through a language expansion, this first-hand feedback will help us better position right-fit solutions when entrusted with enhancing a company's CX."

Study Methodology

The survey was conducted by BLEND in April 2024 among 250 international consumers of all ages using an email invitation and online survey. For a full breakdown of survey findings, click here . (Before the embargo lifts, use the password BLEND-CX to unlock the results.) About BLEND

As an end-to-end multimarket enabler, BLEND empowers global brands to establish a native presence in fundamentally different markets, worldwide. By harnessing the power of AI-driven technologies and a global community of language experts and voice talents, BLEND delivers complex, continuous localization at scale. Alongside its enterprise-grade, managed localization platform, BLEND also provides self-service, on-demand translation services via BLEND Express and world-class voice services through BLEND Voice. Press Inquiries

Hila Shitrit Nissim

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-blend-study-finds-69-of-people-call-automated-phone-systems-at-least-a-few-times-per-month-302159135.html SOURCE BLEND

