[May 30, 2024] New Infobip Survey Highlights the Importance of Automated SMS Messaging in Engaging Gen Z and Millennial Voters

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform enabling businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, today announced the results of a survey of 1,000 adults that sheds light on the impact of automated SMS messaging on voter engagement. The survey found that texting is pivotal in connecting with younger generations and increasing voter turnout among Gen Z and Millennials. The survey results also indicate a significant difference in voter turnout between younger and older generations, with 90% of those aged 65 or older planning to vote this year, compared to only 64% of those aged 18-24. Infobip aims to bridge this gap by highlighting the importance of SMS messaging in engaging the younger voting base. "Our survey findings demonstrate the potential of automated SMS messaging in driving voter participation among younger generations," said Ethan Gustav, group president of North America at Infobip. "As a leading cloud communications platform, we understand the significance of streamlining consumer connection experiences and leveraging AI-powered tools to help businesses engage customers, foster loyalty, and drive growth. We are committed to sharing inights that empower organizations to better connect with their target audiences and amplify their voices."



The survey discovered that Gen Z and Millennials (ages 18-44) are more than twice as likely to sign up to receive political texts as Gen X and Boomers (ages 45 and above). Plus, younger voters are more likely to have their voting decision impacted by receiving targeted texts while waiting in a polling queue, with over half of those aged 18-34 influenced by such messages. The survey also emphasizes the importance of texting style. Almost half (47%) of Gen Z respondents agree that a candidate's texting style would impact their perception of the candidate.

Infobip's political survey showcases the potential of automated SMS messaging in driving voter engagement and underscores the importance of adopting innovative communication strategies to reach younger generations. For more information about Infobip and its cloud communication solutions, visit www.infobip.com. Infobip commissioned the survey, conducted by Propeller Insights, of 1,000 adults, gender-balanced and distributed across age groups from 18 to 65+ in the United States. Propeller Insights is a full-service market research firm based in Los Angeles, using quantitative and qualitative methodologies to measure and analyze marketplace and consumer opinions extensively across industries. This survey was conducted in March of 2024. About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices worldwide. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 7 billion mobile devices and 'things' on six continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530395855/en/

