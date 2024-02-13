[May 29, 2024] New AllGives Browser Extension Helps Shoppers Save Money and Support Charities Tweet

AllGives Pledges $5 to the World Wildlife Fund for the First 1,000 Extension Users to Join by June 30, 2024 ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllGives, a company that empowers shoppers to make a positive impact with their shopping, announced the launch of its latest integration: the AllGives Browser Extension. This innovative shopping assistant earns users extra cash back on top of their typical credit card rewards, while also enabling them to support charities through their online shopping. Unlike traditional coupons or credit card offers, shoppers with the extension no longer need to remember to activate deals or enter codes. Instead, the browser extension proactively reminds them to activate offers whenever they visit an eligible site. With one click, users can earn guaranteed savings in addition to their typical credit card rewards. The new extension is available on both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, and it features: Automatic prompts to activate the highest cash back deals at over 300 stores.

A limited-time new member bonus of $20 after using the extension to shop.

after using the extension to shop. The option for shoppers to donate their earnings an have their contribution matched.



Andre Gruebele , Founder of AllGives, "We are thrilled to offer our users a free and convenient way to give back through their everyday shopping. With the new extension, we are empowering people to save money and support causes they are passionate about at no extra cost or effort." The introduction of the AllGives Browser Extension provides shoppers with a simple yet powerful way to support impactful causes, including charities like Action Against Hunger and Stand Up To Cancer. In the future, AllGives plans to expand its network of partner brands and charity organizations, providing even more opportunities for members to save money and help their communities. In addition, it plans to develop an app that provides similar functionality for people shopping on their phones.

For more information on AllGives and to download the browser extension, please visit https://www.allgives.com/ . For media inquiries, please contact Victor Naturale at 571-295-6996 or [email protected]. About AllGives Founded in 2023, AllGives is a free shopping assistant that earns users extra cash back on top of their typical credit card rewards. Members can cash out their earnings via PayPal, or donate to various charities and have their contribution matched by AllGives and participating donors. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-allgives-browser-extension-helps-shoppers-save-money-and-support-charities-302157658.html SOURCE AllGives

