[May 29, 2024] NEW HONEYWELL FORGE AI-ENABLED SOFTWARE SOLUTION TO ACCELERATE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND MODERNIZATION OF UTILITY GRID ASSETS Tweet

Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities helps companies boost energy reliability and resiliency through advanced analytics

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today introduced Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities, a groundbreaking platform designed to help utilities improve their operations and enhance performance of existing utility grid assets and IT investments. The integration of automation software for utilities supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to the automation and energy transition megatrends. The new solution is built on Honeywell Forge, which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and digital twin capabilities intended to help utilities monitor assets, effectively identify root-cause, and introduce predictive analytics to become more proactive with grid asset management. Forge Performance+ for Utilities also enables automation processes like demand response and distributed energy resource management to increase grid reliability and stability. "Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities is designed to enhance existing systems, providing greater value to utility companies' investments and supporting a seamless combination of capabilities from various tools into a single, reliable platform," said Hamed Heyhat, Presidnt of Honeywell Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions (SETS). "Through the power of digitalization, utilities will now have access to more quality data to better serve their customers and assets."



Most traditional utility distribution grids were designed over a century ago to support highly predictable top-down generation and distribution of energy, water, or gas to consumers, leading to a lack of data or siloed data. Today, utilities face new challenges ranging from interpreting massive amounts of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) data and grid asset data to managing the accelerating adoption of less predictable Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). These renewable energy sources include solar panels, wind turbines, energy storage systems and electric vehicles. Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities delivers near real-time insight to help utilities improve grid operation and address variability associated with new energy sources. The solution also provides a "bottom up" forecast of energy demand, available distributed power generating assets and controllable loads designed to provide heightened operational visibility. With this visibility, utilities are able to better balance energy supply and demand which contributes to grid reliability and resiliency.

"The industry needs an innovative solution to help store and digitalize the multiple data streams from complex utility infrastructures around the world," said Ben Dawson of SECO Energy, a not-for-profit electric cooperative based in Central Florida. "Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities' ability to receive real-time actionable insights on one connected platform helps utilities better connect with their customers worldwide." The innovative platform integrates, organizes, and visualizes data from various sources to accelerate analytics processes and digitalize utility grid data into actionable, real-time business and operational insights. It can run a variety of applications, including those from both Honeywell and third-party partners such as SparkMeter. To learn more about Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities, please visit this website. About Honeywell:

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom. Media Contact:

