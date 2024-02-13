[May 29, 2024] New Brand Finance Ranking: PIF and BlackRock crowned world's most valuable sovereign wealth fund and asset management brands Tweet

BlackRock is crowned the world's most valuable asset management (AM) brand, with a brand value of just over $7 billion, and PIF is the most valuable sovereign wealth fund (SWF), according to new data from Brand Finance. Robust revenue growth and innovation have fueled BlackRock's brand value, while PIF leads among SWFs, driven by its investment strategy and trust in its name. PIF has the single most valuable brand name among the world's SWFs; valued at $1.1 billion. Among all AM firms, PIF is ranked sixth in brand value to assets under management ratio. JP Morgan Asset Management claims close second position in the overall ranking, with a brand value just below $7 billion. Vanguard follows in third (brand value $6 billion). JP Morgan also emerges as the world's strongest AM & SWF brand. PIF's value is largely driven by high scores for the brand's awareness, purpose and commitment to positive growth. Among the other notable high-ranking SWFs, Abu Dhabi Investment Auhority is the strongest SWF brand, scoring 63.9 out of 100 with an A+ rating. PIF's BSI stands at 62.1, and also scores A+. Meanwhile Qatar Investment Authority is also graded A+.



David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance, commented: "With 28 of the 50 brands hailing from the U.S., American firms dominate the ranking, but we must also acknowledge the Gulf for the strength of its sovereign wealth funds. According to Brand Finance research, PIF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Qatar Investment Authority demonstrate impressive brand awareness with A+ brand strength, underscoring the importance of brand perceptions in this sector. With significant AUM and a long investment horizon, PIF and other SWFs are leaning into strategies based on patience and partnership, which we expect to continue to drive the brand perception of SWFs in the coming years." Note to Editors

The full ranking, additional insights, the methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Asset Management & Sovereign Wealth Fund 50 2024 ranking.

