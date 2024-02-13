[May 28, 2024] New Study: How Social Media Trends Are Promoting Early Cancer Screenings as Cancer Rates in Young Adults Increase and Global Cancer Screenings Are in Decline Tweet

Real Chemistry, a leading provider of AI-driven insights, healthcare marketing and communications, released a report on how the healthcare industry can more effectively use social media to promote early cancer screenings in young adults. The report features insights-informed strategies and recommendations for how healthcare companies can engage in important conversations around early cancer screenings. The report covers how early cancer screenings can lead to better patient outcomes, access to care and human-centric research, development and innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528151899/en/ Visit www.realchemistry.com to read the report. "We are seeing a global decline in early cancer screenings since COVID-19, and at the same time we are seeing exponential cases of younger adults getting cancer," says Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan. "As we look ahead to learning more about breakthrough research and treatments in oncology during ASCO's Annual Meeting later this week, it's imperative we continue advocating for early cancer screenings. This report shares insights that anyone can adopt to create healthier communities and help continue groundbreaking research and innovation to improve patient care across other disciplines," says Narayanan. According to a recent Journal of American Medicine article, younger adults are getting sick with later-stage cancer diagnoses at alarming rates. It's important that stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem promote education, awareness and access to early cancer screenings to improve patient outcomes. Cancer rates in people under 50 have been increasing steadily by 1-2% each year in the United States, and even more exponentially in breast, uterine and colorectal cancer. Rates of colorectal cancer have increased at a rate of 500% among children ages 10-14, and 330% amongst teens ages 15-19.



"Social media continues to be one of the most powerful tools in promoting and educating about health, and even more so when you are trying to reach younger generations," says Narayanan. Globally, the average person spends about 145 minutes on social media per day, with 48% of young adults (18 to 29-year-olds) using social media almost constantly.

Real Chemistry's report uncovers the top trends leading to cancer screening conversations on social media, click-worthy content strategies and the leading voices in promoting early cancer screenings. Insights include how: Patient and healthcare provider (HCPs) influencers are "eventizing" their cancer screenings and documenting their experiences in real-time to demystify fear of going to their healthcare provider or "white coat syndrome." Hollywood is playing a significant role in driving audiences to be more proactive in early cancer screenings, using micro case studies of popular celebrity influencers such as Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Micro- and even nano-influencers are making healthcare a part of their daily content routines and leveraging popular beauty and fashion influencer storytelling like the "Getting ready with me (GRWM)" movement. HCP influencers are adopting roles of both patient and educator by documenting their routine personal healthcare screening journeys for audiences on Instagram and TikTok. Breast Cancer screening content still outpaces content for other cancers, and what lessons the healthcare industry can take to raise awareness for other cancer disease states. "For the report, our Integrated Intelligence team leveraged quantitative and qualitative findings from our proprietary social media listening and content analysis tools, and the expertise of leaders from our social media, influencer marketing and integrated communications practices," says Meredith Owen, Practice Leader of Real Chemistry's Integrated Intelligence team. "Our report features insights-informed recommended strategies for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to join in the conversation and illustrates why it is vital to raise awareness about the power of cancer screenings." Early cancer screenings are the most critical step to earlier diagnosis which can help direct more personalized, appropriate therapies, more treatment options and more cost-effective care pathways. Early cancer detection through screenings can also shift the focus in new therapy research and development towards therapies that are effective at earlier stages of cancer, potentially leading to a wider range of treatment options available in the market. This also can increase the volume of patients eligible for certain treatments, expanding the market for these therapies and fostering competition among manufacturers to innovate and improve cancer care solutions. About Real Chemistry Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world's most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology enable modern medical therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528151899/en/

