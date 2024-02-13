TMCnet News
New Study Reveals 90% of Organizations Experienced an Identity-Related Incident in the Last Year, 84% Reported a Direct Business Impact
With Social Engineering and Sophisticated Phishing on the Rise, The Identity Defined Security Alliance Provides Insights to Help Reduce Risk
LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today unveiled its 2024 Trends in Identity Security report, based on an online survey of over 520 identity and security professionals from organizations with over 1000 employees. This report provides a deep dive into the challenges companies continue to face in securing the rapidly growing number of identities and the approaches organizations are taking toward security and identity.
Identity-related incidents continue to dominate today's headlines. Clorox, MGM and Caesars fell prey to social engineering, while 23andMe suffered a breach as a result of a hacking method called credential stuffing and UnitedHealth lacked multi-factor authentication (MFA). Although these companies made headlines due to the extent of the breach, today's study revealed that only 10% of respondents didn't have an identity-related incident in the last 12 months, consistent with last year's report.
An astonishing 84% of identity stakeholders said incidents directly impacted their business, up from 68% in 2023. The most significant impact, seeing a measurable rise this year, was distracting from core business (52%), followed by the cost of recovering from the breach, which dropped from number one this year but increased from 33% to 47%. Close behind and keeping third place is the negative impact on the company's reputation, notably increasing from 25% to 45%.
"Identity-related incidents are on the rise, emphasizing the need for strong identity security measures," said Jeff Reich, Executive Director at IDSA. "Many of today's major breaches result from sophisticated phishing and social engineering attacks or not having multi-factor authentication. These incidents not only impact operations, they cost a fortune — UnitedHealth experienced a $872 million/span> loss from the Change Healthcare cyberattack. And they can also lead to significant drops in stock prices and lasting reputational damage. With identity threats becoming more severe, it's crucial for organizations to strengthen their identity security frameworks to better protect against these growing challenges."
Key Research Findings:
The State of Identity Security in 2024
How 2024 Trends Impact Identity Security
Security Outcomes Remain a Work in Progress
