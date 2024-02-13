[May 28, 2024] New York Life Group Benefit Solutions Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions Tweet

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (NYL GBS) is pleased to announce the promotions of two executives, Meghan Shea and Kristina Welke, to key leadership roles. These appointments reinforce New York Life's commitment to delivering exceptional client solutions and innovative product offerings in the group benefits market. Shea, a highly experienced leader with a strong track record of nearly 20 years in the group benefits industry, has been promoted to head of Distribution. In this critical position, she will lead GBS's distribution strategy, leveraging her diverse experience, deep understanding of the market, and strategic vision to drive business growth. "Meg's promotion reflects her exceptional leadership in fostering both broker and client partnerships, and driving a strategic vision that cares for the future of our clients, the organization, and the industry," stated Scott Berlin, head of NYL GBS. "Her experience - coupled with her energy and passion for progress - will further strengthen our distribution capabilities and enhance client value." "It is an honor to lead the NYL GBS distribution organization. My career journey provides perspective that I will call upon to drive value and simplicity in all that we do for clients and customers," said Shea. "Our team is committed to thinking differently, to leading with consultation and solutions, and to serving our stakeholders in a way that meets the growing demands of the market. I look forward to working with our stakeholders to continue to bring forward a tailored benefits experience with solutions that solve diverse and evolving needs." Welke has been promoted to succeed Shea as head of Strategy, Solutions, and Marketing. She will be responsible for the rapid delivery of all products and connected experiences to drive innovation and value for NYL GBS clients, customers, and brokers. "I am excited to work with my talented colleagues to drive great outcomes for al of our stakeholders," said Welke. "Recognizing that benefits cannot take a one-size-fits-all approach, we will continue to address the most common needs of employers and employees, while enabling flexibility to create offerings that work best for our clients."



"Meg and Kristina are exemplary leaders who embody New York Life's commitment to fostering talent and delivering excellence in the group benefits market," added Berlin. "I look forward to working with them and the entire team to drive innovation and provide outstanding client-focused solutions and service." Shea and Welke both report to Berlin.

Shea joined GBS in 2005 and has held a series of leadership roles within Distribution, Marketing and Strategy. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Loyola University. Welke joined GBS in 2018, has over 15 years of insurance industry experience, and has held various roles in Finance, Operations, Distribution, and Product Strategy. She holds a Bachelor of Science and MBA from Marist College. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE GROUP BENEFIT SOLUTIONS New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (www.newyorklife.com/group-benefit-solutions) is a division of New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2 New York Life Group Benefit Solutions leverages New York Life's extensive resources and industry-leading expertise to provide a tailored, supportive, and connected benefits experience. New York Life Group Benefit Solutions provides a range of insurance products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and their employees, including several leave management products under the New York Life Absence AssistSM product suite, Life and AD&D Insurance, and Voluntary Benefits. New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided by Life Insurance Company of North America, New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, and New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation, subsidiaries of New York Life Insurance Company. Life Insurance Company of North America is not authorized in NY and does not conduct business in NY. Product availability may vary by state and is subject to change. Voluntary Benefits products are not available in New York. 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 11/17/2023: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528627193/en/

