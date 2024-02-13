[May 28, 2024] New Small Business Grants Available from Intuit QuickBooks Tweet

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced the QuickBooks Grant Program, which will award 20 small business owners $10,000 each and business mentorship resources to help drive their success. The program is one of several activations for Intuit's Small Business Success Month, which recognizes and celebrates small businesses and provides tools, resources, and funding to fuel their growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528201582/en/ Small business owners in the U.S. can apply for the QuickBooks Grant Program (Photo: Business Wire)



"Helping small businesses thrive is critical to our communities and our economy, but access to capital continues to be a challenge many entrepreneurs face," said Emma Rodgers, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Revenue at Intuit QuickBooks. "QuickBooks is focused on supporting all small businesses with the tools and resources they need to grow and succeed. With the launch of this new grant program we look forward to delivering impactful funding that can help make business dreams a reality and power prosperity for the small business community." Small business owners in the U.S. can apply for the QuickBooks Grant Program at quickbooks.com/grants and applications will be accepted from May 28 to June 30, 2024, at 11:59pm PT. As part of the application, businesses will be asked to submit a brief essay describing how the grant award will help them overcome business challenges or achieve a dream for their business. Full eligibility requirements and details of the judging criteria are available here.

In addition to being awarded with $10,000, each of the 20 business owners will also receive access to three months of valuable mentorship resources to help them on their entrepreneurial journey. This includes six weeks participating in Intuit's Adopt a Small Business program and access to a series of webinars focused on helping entrepreneurs set a strong foundation for business success. Through this mentorship programming, small businesses will also learn how digital tools and platforms like QuickBooks and Mailchimp can help unearth key business insights, accelerate money movement, streamline processes, help find and connect with customers, and more. According to the Intuit QuickBooks Entrepreneurship in 2024 Report, nearly a quarter of U.S. consumers said they plan to start a new business in 2024, and two-thirds believe that starting a business is a better path to building personal wealth, even when compared to buying a house. Even with small business formation at historic highs, both new and established small businesses alike continue to face an environment of tightened credit availability due to economic headwinds, including high interest rates and inflation. Because of this, increasing access to small business funding continues to be so critical. Visit quickbooks.com/grants for more information about the QuickBooks Grant Program and to apply. About Intuit Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528201582/en/

