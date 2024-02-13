[May 28, 2024] New Pilot Study Using the FDA-Cleared Cionic Neural Sleeve Demonstrates Significant Improvements to Gait Impairments for Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Tweet

CIONIC, the neurotech inventor pioneering bionic clothing, today announced data showcasing the impact of the FDA-cleared Cionic Neural Sleeve as assistive technology for individuals experiencing difficulty walking due to multiple sclerosis (MS). The data from a pilot study was published in the International Journal of MS Care and is being presented this week by Douglas Wajda, PhD, Health Sciences and Human Performance, Cleveland State University, at the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) in Nashville, TN. The real-world study, "Impact of the Cionic Neural Sleeve on Ankle Kinematics during Gait in Multiple Sclerosis," evaluated the impact of CIONIC's proprietary array-based stimulation approach to address neuromuscular walking challenges associated with foot drop, one of the most common gait impairments for individuals with neurologic conditions. The study evaluated two key measures related to difficulties with walking: decreased dorsiflexion, or difficulty lifting the foot, and increased inversion, or the tendency for the ankle and foot to roll inward. Results of the study demonstrated significant improvements for both measures, and all participants experienced improvements to dorsiflexion at heel strike and reductions in inversion during swing when functional electrical stimulation from the Cionic Neural Sleeve activated the affected muscles. "Our findings highlight the efficacy of a comprehensive technology that can address a wider variety of gait impairments at once," said Doug Wadja, PhD, the presenter and lead author of the study. "It's encouraging that all participants experienced improvements to two of the key measures that impact safe walking." "In order to address the highly individualized and complex mobility challenges f individuals with neurologic conditions, a flexible technology system that continuously interprets their movement and muscular activity and adapts to their needs is paramount," said Jeremiah Robison, CIONIC Founder and CEO. "These results show the tremendous power of our software-steered neuromodulation array and real-time adaptive algorithms to improve walking for individuals with MS."



Find the full publication here. To learn more about the Cionic Neural Sleeve, visit cionic.com.

About CIONIC CIONIC is a neurotech company committed to exceeding the expectations of human capability and changing the lives of people with mobility differences by facilitating more independent movement through FDA-cleared bionic clothing. Motivated by his daughter's journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. The company's lead product, the Cionic Neural Sleeve, can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. The Cionic Neural Sleeve thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. For more information, please visit cionic.com. How the Cionic Neural Sleeve Works Backed by clinical evidence and FDA-cleared, the award-winning Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes, predicts, and augments an individual's movement. It uses a dense array of sensors to measure the firing patterns of individual muscles and the resultant position of the leg during movement. Algorithms running on the sleeve analyze this data in real-time to predict intended movement and determine optimal muscle activation patterns. The Cionic Neural Sleeve then delivers Functional Electrical Stimulation to sequence proper muscle firing for natural movement. It is an adaptive system that provides real-time augmentation and adjustment of the wearer's movement, updating each time they take a step. The Cionic Neural Sleeve has been recognized in numerous global design and healthcare competitions, including TIME Best Inventions, the Digital Health Hub Awards, Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, Fast Company World Changing Ideas, MedTech Innovation Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, iF DESIGN AWARD, Edison Awards, and more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528903933/en/

