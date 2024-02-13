[May 22, 2024] New Poll Reveals Undecided Hispanic Voters Hold Key to 2024 Election Tweet

U.S. Hispanic Business Council Poll Spotlights Key Issues WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) releases a survey of its membership, providing a crucial insight into where small business owners in the Hispanic community stand ahead of November's election. Among USHBC members, the poll shows a nearly even split among self-identified political affiliations: (32%) Republicans, (34%) Democrats, and (35%) Independent. Among USHBC business owners, 14% who previously supported Biden are undecided. Among USHBC business owners, 9% who previously supported Trump are undecided. Overall, 1 in 5 (20%) Hispanic USHBC members remain undecided. USHBC Business owners favor Trump (51%) over Biden (27%), and 22% prefer neither when it comes to their business' bottom line. When given a choice for their number one issue this election cycle, USHBC Hispanic members said; #1 economy (31%), #2 preserving democracy (30%), #3 national security (14%), and #4 immigration (13%). When given a choice for their number one issue this election cycle, USHBC non-Hispanic members said; #1 preserving democracy (32%), #2 economy (28%), #3 immigration (21%), and #4 national security (10%). When USHBC members were asked about which financial concern is having the biggest impact on their finances, it ranke; inflation (33%), gas/electricity prices (27%), and interest rates (20%).



A notable 67% of USHBC members are open to voting for an independent candidate. Among USHBC business owners, this openness rises to 74%. When USHBC business owners were asked which candidate best understands their community, (51%) Trump, (38%) Biden, and (11%) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Additional Key Takeaways:

51% of USHBC business owners said Trump has been better for their business' bottom line

of USHBC business owners said Trump has been better for their business' bottom line 27% of USHBC business owners said Biden has been better for their business' bottom line

of USHBC business owners said Biden has been better for their business' bottom line 67% of USHBC business owners said Trump's trade policy has had the most positive impact on their business, vs 33% for Biden

of USHBC business owners said Trump's trade policy has had the most positive impact on their business, vs for Biden 65% of USHBC business owners believe Biden's policies have negatively impacted their business

of USHBC business owners believe Biden's policies have negatively impacted their business 53% of USHBC business owners have a negative economic outlook

of USHBC business owners have a negative economic outlook 66% of USHBC business owners believe the current immigration policy has implications for their business. The poll surveyed more than 2,300 USHBC members nationwide. For more detailed insights and to access the full poll results, please visit https://www.ushbc.com/membership-surveys . To become a USHBC member, visit: https://www.ushbc.com/join . About the U.S. Hispanic Business Council:

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), the leading advocate for America's Hispanic business community, founded by Javier Palomarez . As a 501(c)6 non-profit and bipartisan organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in both the public and private sectors, ensuring fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and giving Hispanics a voice in the national dialogue. Dedicated to promoting the growth and success of Hispanic businesses across the nation, the USHBC empowers Hispanic entrepreneurs through advocacy, research, and community engagement. Media Contact:

Jen Seelig

973-768-7910

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-poll-reveals-undecided-hispanic-voters-hold-key-to-2024-election-302152747.html SOURCE United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC)

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]