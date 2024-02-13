TMCnet News
New Poll Reveals Undecided Hispanic Voters Hold Key to 2024 Election
U.S. Hispanic Business Council Poll Spotlights Key Issues
WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) releases a survey of its membership, providing a crucial insight into where small business owners in the Hispanic community stand ahead of November's election.
Among USHBC members, the poll shows a nearly even split among self-identified political affiliations: (32%) Republicans, (34%) Democrats, and (35%) Independent.
Among USHBC business owners, 14% who previously supported Biden are undecided. Among USHBC business owners, 9% who previously supported Trump are undecided. Overall, 1 in 5 (20%) Hispanic USHBC members remain undecided.
USHBC Business owners favor Trump (51%) over Biden (27%), and 22% prefer neither when it comes to their business' bottom line.
When given a choice for their number one issue this election cycle, USHBC Hispanic members said; #1 economy (31%), #2 preserving democracy (30%), #3 national security (14%), and #4 immigration (13%). When given a choice for their number one issue this election cycle, USHBC non-Hispanic members said; #1 preserving democracy (32%), #2 economy (28%), #3 immigration (21%), and #4 national security (10%).
When USHBC members were asked about which financial concern is having the biggest impact on their finances, it ranke; inflation (33%), gas/electricity prices (27%), and interest rates (20%).
A notable 67% of USHBC members are open to voting for an independent candidate. Among USHBC business owners, this openness rises to 74%. When USHBC business owners were asked which candidate best understands their community, (51%) Trump, (38%) Biden, and (11%) Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Additional Key Takeaways:
The poll surveyed more than 2,300 USHBC members nationwide. For more detailed insights and to access the full poll results, please visit https://www.ushbc.com/membership-surveys. To become a USHBC member, visit: https://www.ushbc.com/join.
