New Research Highlights Growing Need for Holistic GRC, 33% of Organizations Cannot Proactively Manage Risk
LogicGate Report shows 59% of organizations using a single centralized GRC solution strongly agree they can effectively manage risk–– compared to just 15% of organizations using two
CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the holistic GRC experts delivering leading GRC solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders, today unveiled the results of its 2024 GRC Strategies, Teams and Outcomes Report, conducted by independent third-party firm Osterman Research. The research revealed that one in three organizations surveyed are not currently able to proactively identify, assess, and mitigate risk with their GRC program, nor are they able to ensure compliance with regulations and frameworks––both key aspects of a mature, holistic GRC program. This leaves considerable room for growth as organizations continue to recognize that centralized GRC practices lead to positive business outcomes.
"Security, risk, and compliance needs look different for every organization depending on their industry and applicable regulations, among other factors," said Matt Kunkel, LogicGate co-founder and CEO. "However, our research identified a common factor across optimal GRC programs: utilizing a single, comprehensive GRC solution to uphold program objectives that support the organization's core business goals and desired outcomes. By using a holistic approach to streamline GRC, organizations can better mitigate risk and deliver heightened business value."
Key findings from the report include:
LogicGate's 2024 GRC Strategies, Teams and Outcomes Report stems from a survey of 350 respondents in risk management, cybersecurity, and compliance leadership roles at organizations with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents came from four countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland) and from across four industries (Financial Services; Healthcare; Retail; and Technology, Software, and Media).
To learn more about the increasing importance of holistic GRC in proactively managing risk and compliance processes, access the full report.
About LogicGate
LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized by The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023 report as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud®, is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about our solutions by visiting www.logicgate.com and/or join us on LinkedIn.
