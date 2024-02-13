[May 21, 2024] New iGUIDE Advanced Drawing Packages for Commercial Design Tweet

Planitar Inc., makers of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering 3D virtual tours and property data, today introduced two new computer-aided design (CAD) drawing packages available for purchase with its iGUIDE Premium 3D Virtual Walkthrough. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521301653/en/ Planitar Inc., makers of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering 3D virtual tours and property data, today introduced two new computer-aided design (CAD) drawing packages available for purchase with its iGUIDE Premium 3D Virtual Walkthrough. (Photo: Business Wire) The drawing packages merge iGUIDE's immersive tours with editable floor plans, detailed PDF plots and other new add-ons for a head start on the design process. These commercial design packages help avoid costly delays caused by missing information and inaccurate property measurements. "This is a game changer for commercial and retail customers looking to renovate an existing space, build an addition or optimize their existing store layout," said Alexander Likholyot, the CEO and co-founder of Planitar Inc. "Our advanced drawing packages will now simplify the design process and speed up workflows by quickly giving customers the exact design information they need and making it easy for all parties to access it." The company's two new commercial design packages are a comprehensive and cost-effective way to accurately measure and rapidly draft a property into useable drawings to accelerate timelines for any remodeling project. iGUIDE uses lidar point cloud data to map interior spaces, enabling accurate floor plans, measurements and reliable property square footage. iGUIDE's drawing packages represent a new service offering designed to give iGUIDE customers support from a dedicated project manager and ensure customers only pay for the drawings they use. Benefits include: Enhanced visualization: iGUIDE's 3D virtual walkthroughs are accessible online from anywhere letting customers, partners and vendors all visualize the space and collaborate. Fast turnaround: iGUIDE delivers high-quality drawing packages in days, not weeks providing a project head-start. Cost-effective solution: iGUIDE offers competitive pricing, making high-precision site surveys accessible for all commercial businesses. The transparent pricing structure ensures customers know exactly what they are paying for. Designed for customers in the residential remodel and commercial design industries, iGUIDE offers a choice of packages. Key features of the two packages include:







iGUIDE's 2D CAD Package: 3D virtual walkthrough

CAD floor plan (DWG)

PDF Plot iGUIDE's 3D CAD Package: 3D virtual walkthrough

CAD floor plan (DWG)

3D Model (Revit)

PDF Plot

Elevation Drawing

Roof Plan

An optional reflected ceiling plan add-on is available for both plans. For more information, visit: goiguide.com/commercial-design/ About Planitar: Founded in 2013 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering immersive 3D virtual tours and extensive property data. iGUIDE is the most efficient system to map interior spaces and features accurate floor plans, measurements and reliable property square footage. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to navigate and explore built environments digitally. For more, visit goiguide.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521301653/en/

