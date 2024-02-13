[May 21, 2024] New Eptura Research Reveals Employee-Led Hybrid Work Models and Connected Technology Drive Highest Return Tweet

Eptura, the global worktech leader, today published its first half 2024 Workplace Index report exploring the state of the hybrid workplace and the technology planned to enhance operations over the next year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521972477/en/ Operational leaders project an average of 3-8% in expected incremental revenue from employees working effectively in the office. (Photo: Business Wire) The Workplace Index combines proprietary data from Eptura's worktech platform with more than 16.3 million users with independent research across 200 senior-level professionals at organizations with more than 1,000 employees. Key findings Measuring ROI and articulating the value of digitally connected workplaces Operational leaders project an average of 3-8% in expected incremental revenue from employees working effectively in the office . As they work to balance right-sizing real estate for current usage patterns while planning for future growth, companies with hybrid work models that successfully facilitate face-to-face connection are realizing the highest return on their workplace investments. Across the board, when employees are given the flexibility to lead the in-office collaboration days and policy, companies project a higher value to in-person collaboration.

. As they work to balance right-sizing real estate for current usage patterns while planning for future growth, companies with hybrid work models that successfully facilitate face-to-face connection are realizing the highest return on their workplace investments. Across the board, when employees are given the flexibility to lead the in-office collaboration days and policy, companies project a higher value to in-person collaboration. Globally, employees are now in the office three days per week on average. APAC had the biggest increase in people coming to the office at a 52% increase. EMEA saw a 31% rise, and the Americas had a 27% increase in people working from the office. Legal and business services organizations lead the number of in-office days at an average of 3.28 days per week, closely followed by energy and utility organizations at 3.21 days per week, with software and technology organizations at 2.13 days per week. Tuesday through Thursday remain the most popular days for in-office attendance, as the mid-week mountain trend persists across all industries.



The top three technologies businesses plan to invest in over the next 12 months are data analytics, integrated workplace solutions, and collaboration software. Businesses are increasingly evaluating how to consolidate complex tech stacks comprised of disconnected tools and systems that prevent them from taking full advantage of their operational data. Eptura respondents across all business areas prioritized the same three capabilities for their upcoming tech investments, indicating significant opportunity to realize efficiency by procuring connected systems that meet the needs of multiple teams. Organizations continue to struggle to progress toward workplace digital transformation, unifying data, and achieving business objectives

The top two barriers to meeting sustainability goals are 1) economic climate and 2) the cost of relevant technology. Buildings have a significant environmental impact, accounting for 39% of global carbon emissions, but many organizations struggle with the perceived cost of sustainability programs and technologies. By focusing efforts on centralizing data on built environment performance and usage, companies can identify and prioritize opportunities to increase energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.

Buildings have a significant environmental impact, accounting for 39% of global carbon emissions, but many organizations struggle with the perceived cost of sustainability programs and technologies. By focusing efforts on centralizing data on built environment performance and usage, companies can identify and prioritize opportunities to increase energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. The biggest obstacles to optimizing physical asset operations are siloed functions and incomplete data, per survey respondents. Real-time visibility into asset health and performance through integrated platforms can help operations managers implement structured preventive maintenance plans to increase asset uptime and avoid higher costs and emissions. Eptura's data also demonstrates that reactive work orders take roughly double the time to complete versus preventive activities, indicating an opportunity for organizations to reduce labor hours by scheduling more planned maintenance. "Global leaders recognize the significant value that connected workplaces bring to their operations, impacting employee experiences, building management, and asset handling," said Brandon Holden, CEO of Eptura. "These elements cannot be effectively managed in isolation, prompting businesses to adopt integrated platforms for a comprehensive view of their data. With workplace attendance stabilizing, our focus is now on enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing processes, and improving the overall workplace environment for employees." Eptura's research provides clear evidence that digitally connected workplaces will be better positioned to streamline operations, from reducing costs and increasing asset revenue to advancing collaboration and sustainability outcomes. About the report Eptura's H1 2024 Workplace Index report samples anonymous user data from more than 5,000 companies among its global customer base, including an analysis of over 19,000 buildings, 95.5M desk bookings, and 25M room bookings. In addition, Eptura commissioned an independent third-party survey of 200 global leaders (VP level and above) across operations, IT, HR, and finance roles at companies with over 1,000 employees. Thirty percent of respondents were from North America (US and Canada), 47% were from Europe (UK, Germany, and France), and 23% were from Asia Pacific (Australia and Singapore). Download a complimentary copy of Eptura's latest Workplace Index report. About Eptura™ Eptura is a global worktech company that digitally connects people, workplaces, and assets in a unified platform, to enable our customers to thrive. With 16.3 million users across 115 countries, we are trusted by the world's leading companies, including 40% of Fortune 500 brands, to realize a better future at work. For more information, visit eptura.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521972477/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]