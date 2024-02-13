TMCnet News
New Eptura Research Reveals Employee-Led Hybrid Work Models and Connected Technology Drive Highest Return
Eptura, the global worktech leader, today published its first half 2024 Workplace Index report exploring the state of the hybrid workplace and the technology planned to enhance operations over the next year.
The Workplace Index combines proprietary data from Eptura's worktech platform with more than 16.3 million users with independent research across 200 senior-level professionals at organizations with more than 1,000 employees.
Key findings
Measuring ROI and articulating the value of digitally connected workplaces
Organizations continue to struggle to progress toward workplace digital transformation, unifying data, and achieving business objectives
"Global leaders recognize the significant value that connected workplaces bring to their operations, impacting employee experiences, building management, and asset handling," said Brandon Holden, CEO of Eptura. "These elements cannot be effectively managed in isolation, prompting businesses to adopt integrated platforms for a comprehensive view of their data. With workplace attendance stabilizing, our focus is now on enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing processes, and improving the overall workplace environment for employees."
Eptura's research provides clear evidence that digitally connected workplaces will be better positioned to streamline operations, from reducing costs and increasing asset revenue to advancing collaboration and sustainability outcomes.
About the report
Eptura's H1 2024 Workplace Index report samples anonymous user data from more than 5,000 companies among its global customer base, including an analysis of over 19,000 buildings, 95.5M desk bookings, and 25M room bookings. In addition, Eptura commissioned an independent third-party survey of 200 global leaders (VP level and above) across operations, IT, HR, and finance roles at companies with over 1,000 employees. Thirty percent of respondents were from North America (US and Canada), 47% were from Europe (UK, Germany, and France), and 23% were from Asia Pacific (Australia and Singapore).
Download a complimentary copy of Eptura's latest Workplace Index report.
About Eptura™
Eptura is a global worktech company that digitally connects people, workplaces, and assets in a unified platform, to enable our customers to thrive. With 16.3 million users across 115 countries, we are trusted by the world's leading companies, including 40% of Fortune 500 brands, to realize a better future at work. For more information, visit eptura.com.
