[May 20, 2024] New high school completion program for TN adults

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee adults who have not graduated from high school now have the opportunity to earn a diploma, not a GED, for free through a new online program, the Dekalb County Diploma Completion Program, with Graduation Alliance. "Dekalb County Schools is excited to work with adults throughout the state of Tennessee to help them finish what they started," Dekalb County Schools Director of Schools Patrick Cripps said. "Our work-from-anywhere high school completion program enables adult learners to fit their studies into their already busy lives." Dekalb County Schools is partnering with Graduation Alliance, a proven online adult education provider, to offer the program. Learners complete their high school requirements 100% online and receive personalized support from a team of teachers, coaches, and 24/7 virtual tutors. They will graduate with a standard high school diploma and also have the opportunit to complete an industry-recognized credential to further boost employability.



"Going back to high school as an adult can feel overwhelming, especially with other priorities like family and work," Graduation Alliance CEO Ron Klausner said. "Our program is designed to give adult students the flexibility, accountability, and support they need to achieve their educational goals." Graduation Alliance has helped more than 9,200 adults graduate through similar programs in nine other states. The results of a survey taken 6-9 months after graduation revealed that graduates experienced real life change after completing the program.

64% of graduates got a better job or received a raise.

Employer-provided health insurance coverage increased from 33% to 42%.

Average annual earnings increased by about $5,200 . To qualify for the Dekalb County Diploma Completion Program, interested applicants must be Tennessee residents, be at least 22 years of age, have completed at least some of 10th grade, must have regular access to a computer and the internet, and have not completed a GED or another high school credential. For more information, please visit TennesseeDiploma.com . About Dekalb County Schools: Located in rural Middle Tennessee, Dekalb County Schools serves an average of 3,000 students across five schools in grades K-12 each year. The school district is dedicated to helping students graduate as responsible citizens prepared to compete in the global economy. About Graduation Alliance: Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com . Press Contact: Joanna Alcala, Chief Marketing Officer, 855.486.8555 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-high-school-completion-program-for-tn-adults-302150351.html SOURCE Graduation Alliance

