[May 20, 2024] NEW NORTH AMERICAN ZERO-EMISSION COMMERCIAL TRUCK BRAND ZM TRUCKS TO DEBUT AT ACT EXPO

North American Reveal of Five ZM Truck Models

Japanese Born and Globally Manufactured, ZM Trucks strives to offer TCO Price Parity with Traditional Diesel Trucks

Backed by ZO Future Group, ZM Trucks will initially enter Class 4, 5, 6 and "baby8" work truck segments with BEV and FCEV models TORRANCE, Calif., May 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- North America's newest zero-emissions commercial truck brand, ZM Trucks, will make its debut at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas May 20-23. As the western expression of ZO Motors, ZM Trucks will present five models in the Class 4, 5, 6 and "baby8" segments, expected to be on sale before the end of 2024. Each ZM Trucks model is optimized for local market needs and will be assembled in North America and compliant with all North American regulations, using market-proven platforms that have accumulated millions of real-world driving miles, resulting in purpose-built, zero-emission work trucks, offering total-cost-of-ownership (TCO) advantages versus traditional diesel trucks. "ZM Trucks isn't your typical untested startup. As a subsidiary of ZO Motors Tokyo, our zero-emissions vehicles are grounded in proven and reliable technology, as well as solid funding and access to supply chain resources and partnerships that would be out of reach for most brands starting out," stated Joost de Vries, CEO of ZM Trucks. "ZM Trucks will offer tangible financial, operational, and regulatory competitive advantages, such as improved cost-per-mile performance, decreased downtime for maintenance, better city-center access due to noise abatement regulations, and enhanced driver comfort." ZM Trucks provides for cost-efficient charging, making battery electric vehicle driving hassle-free with powerful 20 kW AC charging solutions, alongside standard DC charging options. A standard 220v/100a circuit will allow for overnight charging. The trucks are designed with clean back-of-cab and chassis rails, enabling efficient and easy upfit solutions. With available dual electric Power Takeoffs (ePTOs) on all cab/chassis platforms, ZM Trucks are ready for the diverse challenges of the work truck world. ZM Trucks also provids comprehensive support, aiding customers not only with initial paperwork to access State incentives but also with the ongoing reporting requirements, ensuring maximum retention of funds during the transition from diesel-powered trucks to zero-emission solutions. Beyond truck sales, ZM Trucks offers complete transportation solutions, including service, diagnostics, parts support, and a cloud-based fleet management system designed to optimize drivers and routes, all focused on reducing cost-per-mile.



ZM4 – A Class 4 Battery Electric Van with a unibody design, high payload and 132 kWh HV battery. Range: 150 mi / 242 km Payload: 5,730 lbs. / 2,600 kg Cargo: 497 cu ft / 14 m³ 130 kW E-Axle with underfloor HV Batteries AC Charging: 20% - 100% in 5.5 hrs







ZM8 – A Class 6 Battery Electric Vehicle, ZM8 is equipped with the industry's largest cab with a flat floor, almost 80 inches of roof height, and the most powerful drivetrain in its class. The ZM8 platform has been sold in Asian countries since early 2022, with more than 6,000 units on the road and over 125,000,000 miles already accumulated. Range: 160 mi / 260 km Payload: 12,900 lbs. / 5,850 kg 200 kW E-Axle with In-Frame 132 kWh HV Battery ePTO: 15 kW + 30 kW Box Sizes: 18' - 22'





ZM8 FCEV – A market proven Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle with over 2,500,000 miles already accumulated. Range: 186 mi / 300 km Payload: 13,560 lbs. / 6,150 kg Fuel Cell Power: 110 kW Hydrogen Storage: 26 lbs. / 12 kg Rapid Refueling: 5 min ePTO: 15kW + 30 kW





ZM22 – A Class 8 Battery Electric Vehicle with proven drivetrain in various Asian brands. Ground-up EV chassis designed with 264 kWh in-frame HV batteries and a 2-speed, dual motor e-Axle capable of 500 kW peak power. Range: 162 mi / 260 km Payload: 34,060 lbs. / 15,450 kg ePTO: 20kW + 60 kW 240 kW DC Charging: 20%-80% in 36 min Box Sizes: 22' - 26'





ZM22 FCEV – A Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle with the same proven e-Axle as the battery electric ZM22 and supported by a 60 kWh in-frame HV battery. Range: 311 mi / 500 km Payload: 34,720 lbs. / 15,750 kg Fuel Cell Power: 200 kW ePTO: 20kW + 60 kW Hydrogen Storage: 66 lbs. / 30 kg Rapid Refueling: 11 minutes

– A Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle with the same proven e-Axle as the battery electric ZM22 and supported by a 60 kWh in-frame HV battery. About ZM Trucks

ZM Trucks, originating from Japan, is a global leader in innovative new-energy commercial vehicles. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent new-energy commercial vehicles with powertrain choices that include Battery Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric and to be announced Hydrogen ICE. ZM Trucks' commercial vehicles are entering the following new markets during 2024: North America, South America, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit ZMTrucks.com. About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America's largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 13th year, ACT Expo will take place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is expected to assemble more than 12,000 attendees and 2,700 fleets seeking strategies for the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels transition. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company and the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-north-american-zero-emission-commercial-truck-brand-zm-trucks-to-debut-at-act-expo-302148496.html SOURCE ZM Trucks

