[May 16, 2024] New Advisor for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF

Simplify Asset Management Inc. ("SAMI") announces that Simplify EQLS LLC (the "New Manager') will assume the role as investment advisor of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (the "Fund"), a series of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (the "Trust") effective as of May 22, 2024. The operations and day-to-day management of the Fund, including the portfolio managers, will remain the same under the New Manager. At a meeting held on November 29, 2023, the Board of Trustees of the Trust considered and approved an investment management agreement between the Trust, on behalf of the Fund, and the New Manager, and a shareholder representing a majority of the outstanding voting securities of the Fund as of February 23, 2024 approved the agreement via written consent. Additional details can be found in the Information Statement available hre: Information Statement



ABOUT SIMPLIFY EQLS LLC The New Manager, a Delaware limited liability company located at 222 Broadway, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10038, was formed on July 26, 2023. The New Manager is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and manages only the Fund. SAMI owns 95.1% of the New Manager.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain the Fund's prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (855) 772-8488, or visit SimplifyETFs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

