[May 16, 2024] New Travel Booking Site Spryr.com Launches "Getaway To The Islands Sweepstakes"

Spryr.com invites travelers to "Book Smarter and Stay Longer" with exceptional rates in the U.S. and Caribbean LONGWOOD, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spryr.com, a new internationally-backed travel booking site, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2024 Travel Sweepstakes, featuring a 5-night all-inclusive stay in the Dominican Republic, and round-trip airfare for four guests. Enter the Spryr.com/islandsweeps Getaway To The Islands Sweepstakes. Win an all-inclusive vacation to Lifestyle Holiday Vacations Club, beachside in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic including round trip airfare for four. Be our guests at this luxurious all-inclusive resort and stay in a three-bedroom Crown Villa with Exclusive Spryr VIP access that includes luxury transportation to and from the airport. You'll be pampered with a personal chef and other amenities like a private BBQ, massages, and of course, you'll have one of their famous golf carts to get around this expansive Caribbean oasis. "We are thrilled to collaborate with some of the finest vacation clubs, resorts and hotels around the U.S., Caribbean and Brazil, with new destinations on the way. Through these partnerships, we can offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy premium accommodations at unbeatable prices," said Sean Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Spryr. "Our mission is to make 'smarter' vacations accessible to everyone, allowing them to experience the world in a way that is both luxurious and affordable." Grand Prize (valued at $8,430) 4-Round trip airfares to the Dominican Republic

Luxury hotel transfers to and from the airport

5-night stay in Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club's Crown Villas 3-Bedoom

Spryr Exclusive VIP Access Bands

Concierge service

One 4-seat golf cart

One barbeque for 4 people

One in-room breakfast for 4 people

Choice of massage or facial for 4 people



Secondary Prizes Orlando 3-night stay ( $600 - $1,000 value)

3-night stay ( - value) One 3-night stay in a suite or 1-bedroom condo

Las Vegas 3-night stay ( $600 - $1,000 value)

3-night stay ( - value) One 3-night stay in a suite or 1-bedroom condo Total Value of Entire Sweepstakes: $10,430

Sweepstakes Duration: May 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. The last day to enter is December 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Winners will be selected on January 15, 2025. Winners will be notified by February 1, 2025. Why Spryr? Launched in 2022 by travel industry veterans, Spryr.com offers the opportunity for extended week-long stays at top destinations and exclusive travel packages. Spryr.com offers best rate guarantees and exclusive benefits only available on Spryr at select properties. Spryr customers also can join their affiliate marketing program where they can earn commissions on travel products booked by their friends and family. Spryr teamed up with IBM Consulting to design and build a new and innovative digital platform tailored to offer extended vacation options. By introducing the concept of "smart weeks" that allow travelers to book smarter and stay longer, Spryr.com allows travelers to enjoy the same affordable rates, regardless of how long they choose to stay. By connecting vacation clubs with vacationers looking for incredible deals, Spryr unlocks the value of unused inventory with incredible deals and condominium-style accommodations to tailor to large group travel and individuals. The company handles all aspects of the booking process, passing on the substantial discounts received from its partners directly to the customers. According to consumer research agency GWI Travel , 90% of consumers say they're planning a vacation in the next 12 months. When booking vacations, the majority of consumers are opting for reasonable budget options. Travelers who consider search engines, online forums and price comparison sites to be the most important sources of information are much more likely to look for the cheapest options, showing they're willing to put the research in to nab the best deal. Spryr's innovative approach utilizes high-quality inventory from hundreds of top-tier vacation clubs, resorts, and hotels to create unparalleled vacation and holiday experiences. It's an opportunity for individuals to break free from the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary through extended smarter vacations. By acquiring unbooked weeks across these esteemed properties, including studios, suites and villas, Spryr ensures these accommodations are widely accessible to a diverse range of vacationers. To learn more about Spryr's innovative approach to vacationing and to enter the Getaway To The Islands Sweepstakes, visit www.spryr.com/islandsweeps . About Spryr: Spryr is an emerging player in the travel and leisure industry, dedicated to inspiring individuals to explore the world through smarter vacations. Through strategic partnerships with high-end vacation clubs, resorts, and hotels worldwide, Spryr provides customers with access to premium accommodations at unbeatable prices. The company's commitment to excellence and affordability ensures that every Spryr vacation is a smart and memorable experience. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-travel-booking-site-spryrcom-launches-getaway-to-the-islands-sweepstakes-302148319.html SOURCE Spryr.com

