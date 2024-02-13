[May 16, 2024] New Study Published in JCO Precision Oncology Shows Myriad Genetics' Prolaris Test Can Predict Benefit of Hormone Therapy Treatment in Men with Localized Prostate Cancer Tweet

Myriad’s Prolaris Test is the only biomarker test to quantify the benefits of adding androgen deprivation therapy to radiation therapy1 SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that JCO Precision Oncology has published a study showing a clinical cell-cycle risk (CCR) score can accurately predict the benefit of adding androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to radiation therapy (RT) in men with localized prostate cancer. Guidelines currently recommend adding ADT to RT in certain patients with localized prostate cancer. While ADT can be effective at slowing the progression of prostate cancer, it can also be associated with significant side effects, such as bone and muscle loss, weight gain, and increased cardiovascular risk. The study – first presented as a poster at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference by Dr. Jonathan Tward – examined two cohorts of male patients tested with the Prolaris® Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test either clinically or through retrospective studies. The study demonstrated that patients with a Prolaris CCR score below the multimodal threshold have only a 0.86% average reduction in 10-year risk of metastasis if they elect to pursue multimodal therapy by adding ADT to RT. However, patients with a Prolaris CCR score above the multimodal threshold can reduce risk of metastasis by 8.19% on average by adding ADT to RT. “This study was a robust analysis that used level-one evidence from many prospective randomized studies to determine the risk reduction,” said Dr. Tward, MD, PhD, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. “Prolaris precisely describes the difference in metastasis outcomes for men receiving monotherapy(RT) versus multimodal therapy (RT+ADT) and further tells me precisely what the risk of death is for a man on surveillance. This is something that none of the other classifiers can currently perform.”



“In light of the appreciable side effects of ADT, it is enormously valuable for patients with prostate cancer to have a test that can quantify the extent to which they may benefit from ADT,” said Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “Notably, more than 85% of patients we have tested with Prolaris have a CCR score below the multimodal threshold and accordingly have an average of <1% risk reduction by adding ADT to RT. In consultation with their providers, many of these men may elect to forgo ADT based on the information in their Prolaris reports.” About the Prolaris® Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test

Prolaris is a molecular diagnostic test that provides personalized information about the aggressiveness of a patient’s prostate cancer, helping to identify whether it is safe to forgo treatment, whether to pursue treatment, and how much treatment is needed for the best possible outcome. Prolaris is the only biomarker test to quantify the benefits of adding androgen ADT to RT.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com. Safe Harbor Statement

