TMCnet News
|
New Eagle Enables Raptor Software on John Deere Controllers, Reducing Cost and Time to Market for OEM Customers
John Deere's M Series Controllers with Raptor™ Software to Be Unveiled at ACT Expo, Bringing a Flexible Development Platform to Rugged OEM-Level Hardware
ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Expo 2024 – New Eagle, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronic control units, today announced the release of its Raptor™ software with ruggedized control solutions from John Deere, a global leader in agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. This collaboration integrates New Eagle's Raptor software into John Deere's newly launched M Series Controllers, marking a significant advancement in control system technology targeted for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
New Eagle will showcase the power and versatility of the Raptor toolchain at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas on May 20-23. Raptor software demos will be held twice each day at New Eagle's booth 3605. John Deere will also unveil its new M Series Controllers, now equipped with Raptor software, at the Expo, May 21-23. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the advanced capabilities of John Deere's integrated platform solution at the company's booth 3311.
"This collaboration with John Deere Electronics propels us into a new realm of innovation and capability, delivering robust solutions that fundamentally transform how our customers operate," said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle. "By integrating our Raptor sofware within John Deere's M Series Controllers, we're combining the reliability and trust of John Deere's supply chain and hardware with the speed of New Eagle's software development tools. This powerful combination not only enhances system resilience and performance but also enables our clients to streamline operations and accelerate time to market."
Raptor software enhances the M Series Controllers by offering a flexible, model-based development environment that significantly accelerates time to market while reducing development costs. This powerful combination provides John Deere's OEM customers with a robust, open development platform for controllers designed to withstand the rigorous demands of various operational environments, both on and off highway.
New Eagle's Raptor platform delivers an integrated, end-to-end software and hardware solution that enables customers to seamlessly develop their own controls IP and deploy it in production at scale, creating significant value and driving efficiencies in system development and validation. The Raptor family of products comprises embedded model-based development (eMBD) platform tools, application control software, and a suite of electronic control units (ECUs), displays, and other hardware and accessories. Raptor is designed to be fully customizable, enabling easy configuration and streamlined path to production, all while ensuring compliance with key functional safety and cybersecurity standards.
John Deere and New Eagle share a commitment to quality and innovation, which is exemplified in the M Series Controllers and Raptor software. M Series Controllers offer high current outputs and multiple communication options such as CAN, LIN, and Ethernet, all housed within a rugged, durable design optimized for harsh environments. John Deere's versatile control solutions enable OEMs to develop a wide range of mobile applications, including diesel and gas engines, hydraulic control systems, cab/body controls, power distribution systems, powertrain controls, implement controls, and lighting controls.
For more information about New Eagle and its innovative embedded control solutions, please visit https://neweagle.net. Additional details about John Deere's product offerings can be found at https://www.deere.com/en/electronics/.
About Deere & Company
About New Eagle
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eagle-enables-raptor-software-on-john-deere-controllers-reducing-cost-and-time-to-market-for-oem-customers-302147192.html
SOURCE New Eagle