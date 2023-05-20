[May 16, 2024] New Eagle Enables Raptor Software on John Deere Controllers, Reducing Cost and Time to Market for OEM Customers Tweet

John Deere's M Series Controllers with Raptor™ Software to Be Unveiled at ACT Expo, Bringing a Flexible Development Platform to Rugged OEM-Level Hardware ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Expo 2024 – New Eagle, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronic control units, today announced the release of its Raptor™ software with ruggedized control solutions from John Deere, a global leader in agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. This collaboration integrates New Eagle's Raptor software into John Deere's newly launched M Series Controllers, marking a significant advancement in control system technology targeted for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). New Eagle will showcase the power and versatility of the Raptor toolchain at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas on May 20-23. Raptor software demos will be held twice each day at New Eagle's booth 3605. John Deere will also unveil its new M Series Controllers, now equipped with Raptor software, at the Expo, May 21-23. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the advanced capabilities of John Deere's integrated platform solution at the company's booth 3311. "This collaboration with John Deere Electronics propels us into a new realm of innovation and capability, delivering robust solutions that fundamentally transform how our customers operate," said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle. "By integrating our Raptor sofware within John Deere's M Series Controllers, we're combining the reliability and trust of John Deere's supply chain and hardware with the speed of New Eagle's software development tools. This powerful combination not only enhances system resilience and performance but also enables our clients to streamline operations and accelerate time to market."



Raptor software enhances the M Series Controllers by offering a flexible, model-based development environment that significantly accelerates time to market while reducing development costs. This powerful combination provides John Deere's OEM customers with a robust, open development platform for controllers designed to withstand the rigorous demands of various operational environments, both on and off highway. New Eagle's Raptor platform delivers an integrated, end-to-end software and hardware solution that enables customers to seamlessly develop their own controls IP and deploy it in production at scale, creating significant value and driving efficiencies in system development and validation. The Raptor family of products comprises embedded model-based development (eMBD) platform tools, application control software, and a suite of electronic control units (ECUs), displays, and other hardware and accessories. Raptor is designed to be fully customizable, enabling easy configuration and streamlined path to production, all while ensuring compliance with key functional safety and cybersecurity standards.

John Deere and New Eagle share a commitment to quality and innovation, which is exemplified in the M Series Controllers and Raptor software. M Series Controllers offer high current outputs and multiple communication options such as CAN, LIN, and Ethernet, all housed within a rugged, durable design optimized for harsh environments. John Deere's versatile control solutions enable OEMs to develop a wide range of mobile applications, including diesel and gas engines, hydraulic control systems, cab/body controls, power distribution systems, powertrain controls, implement controls, and lighting controls. For more information about New Eagle and its innovative embedded control solutions, please visit https://neweagle.net. Additional details about John Deere's product offerings can be found at https://www.deere.com/en/electronics/. About Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ . About New Eagle

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, defense, industrial, aviation, military, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, cost, and achieving success using our Raptor eMBD software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. For more information, please visit: www.neweagle.net View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eagle-enables-raptor-software-on-john-deere-controllers-reducing-cost-and-time-to-market-for-oem-customers-302147192.html SOURCE New Eagle

