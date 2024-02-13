TMCnet News
New Eastbridge report shows broker business continues to climb in voluntary market
Nearly all brokers report higher or equal sales year-over-year in 2023
AVON, Conn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast majority of voluntary and benefit brokers saw 2023 sales higher or equal to the year before, including 11% who say sales were much higher, according Eastbridge Consulting Group's newest research.
Eastbridge's "Rising Tide for Brokers in Voluntary Business" Spotlight™ Report uses new survey results to update more than a decade of research into broker practices and trends conducted jointly by Eastbridge and BenefitsPRO magazine. Topics include brokers' current focus on voluntary business, sales performance compared to 2022 results, voluntary and nontraditional products brokers sell most frequently, importance of claims integration, enrollment methods and technology funding, brokers' view of employer and employee enthusiasm for voluntary benefits, and the biggest issues affecting the voluntary benefits industry.
"Most brokers we surveyed cite inflation as the biggest issue impacting the voluntary industry, up significantly from last year," said Nik Rockwell, Eastbridge president. "Despite that concern, 85% of brokers expect their voluntary business line to increase going forward, including 18% who expect it to grow significantly."
Other key findings in the report include:
