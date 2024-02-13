[May 13, 2024] New Global News and Publishing Platform Gnomi Launches Paid Journalism Program Tweet

Gnomi App Launches an unprecedented paid program providing journalists with an opportunity to share their opinion and build their global audience. LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today the groundbreaking Gnomi global aggregated news app, dedicated to empowering global conversations by enabling transparent information sharing, launches its Paid Journalism Program. The bold new initiative invites established independent writers, journalists and thought leaders to share and monetize original content on the platform. This content will complement Gnomi's core global news stream, which utilizes machine learning technology to translate news, sourced from 22 top GDP countries, into more than 11 languages in real time. Starting today, Gnomi's Paid Journalism Program is accepting applications from experienced writers, journalists and thought leaders, who have cultivated a digital community with their expertise and are seeking avenues to share original content from their unique point of view. Writers can contribute across a broad range of categories, such as Health, Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Lifestyle, and Science, and more while adhering to basic community guidelines. The Gnomi team will review each application carefully and inform the applicant of their status within 2-5 business days. Once accepted, the writer can negotiate a fair rate per article. <>





Highlights of Gnomi's Paid Journalism Program:

Write about topics that matter to you.

Get paid per article.

Amplify global reach to build your audience, your portfolio, and your brand.

Personalize and enhance content with imagery, videos, an array of font styles and other tools that help to create a compelling story. Link to Gnomi's Paid Journalism application: https://www.gnomi.com/journalismprogram About Gnomi: Gnomi App is a global platform that serves as both a global news streaming service (with sources in 22 top GDP countries, translated into more than 11 languages in real time) and a publishing platform, creating an innovative space for informed discussions with a wealth of diverse perspectives. The platform formally launched on May 3, 2024. Contact:

Tracy Paul

Tracy Paul & Company, Inc.

Direct: 917-693-9139

www.tracypaul.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-global-news-and-publishing-platform-gnomi-launches-paid-journalism-program-302142978.html SOURCE Gnomi App Corp.

