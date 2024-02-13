TMCnet News
New Robert Half Research Reveals Severity of the Technology Skills Gap Amid Rapid Change
TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Rapid change, evolving business priorities and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) have created a significant challenge for today's tech leaders: critical skills gaps on their teams. This is according to a new report, Building Future-Forward Tech Teams, from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. More than half of technology leaders surveyed (52 per cent) said they have a skills gap within their department, and 48 per cent feel the skills gap has a greater impact today compared to a year ago.
Skills Gaps Threaten Business Priorities
According to the research, the top priorities for technology leaders this year include:
A limited pool of available talent and significant technology skills gaps could place these projects in peril and risk negatively impacting business needs. Nearly all tech leaders (92 per cent) report challenges finding skilled talent, and nearly six in 10 (58 per cent) predict a significant hiringchallenge will be the lack of applicants with the skill sets needed to support essential initiatives.
"Having a vision and talent strategy in place to ensure you can meet long-term business needs is critical", said Deborah Bottineau, managing director for technology talent solutions at Robert Half. "Businesses require thoughtful and deliberate hiring and retention strategies to achieve goals amid ongoing technology skills gaps."
AI Brings Skills Gaps into Focus
The need to solve skills gaps has accelerated with the emergence of new AI capabilities. As shown in the report, 79 per cent of tech leaders plan to implement initiatives involving AI this year, and 47 per cent cite a lack of staff with AI skills as the biggest barrier to success. In fact, AI and machine learning topped the list of skills where tech managers said gaps are most evident, with more than half (52 per cent) reporting this for their department.
Depending on their role in the company, the knowledge and experience a technology professional may need to work effectively with AI can include:
Building Future-Forward Tech Teams
To help hire, retain and advance high-performing tech teams, Robert Half recommends the following strategies:
Bottineau added: "As the technology landscape continues to evolve, technology professionals need to ensure they are growing their skill sets too, continuing to develop their capabilities alongside rapid change. Tech leaders need to provide training opportunities and initiatives to ensure their teams and their businesses remain as efficient and effective as possible."
