New Relic Launches Secure Developer Alliance to Scale Security Observability

RSA CONFERENCE - New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, launched Secure Developer Alliance. Industry leaders including FOSSA, Gigamon, Lacework, Aviatrix, and Opus are among the first to join the alliance, which provides them with pragmatic research, education, and guidance to implementing observable security. In addition, the Secure Developer Alliance includes access to the New Relic observability platform and its cloud-native security tools-including vulnerability management and IAST-so that members can provide their customers with actionable security insights. Organizations must ensure security across their stack, including their cloud infrastructure. This poses a challenge since cloud environments are rapidly evolving and growing in complexity. In addition, developers are often faced with security tools that can't cut through alert noise to surface what matters, wasting their time and forcing them to fix lower priority vulnerabilities. These tools also lack insights into runtime impact and exploitability and require manual oversight. The Secure Developer Alliance solves these challenges by automating cloud security with integrated tools that break through alert noise with automated, deep insights. This helps developers save time and focus on the vulnerabilities that are most critical, live in production environments, and impact customer experience. The Secure Developer Alliance offers: Developer-Centric Security: Security tools and practices built for ease of use and seamless integration into existing development workflows.

Simplified Security Automation: By integrating with New Relic, partners simplify workflows and access new functionality that embeds security early in the development process, automate security remediation, and reduce the manual toil often associated with security and compliance.

Pragmatic Research and Education: Pragmatic research on emerging security threats and trends, and guidance on effectively addressing challenges within the development process. Resources and best practices will be focused on secure coding practices, threat awareness, and the importance of security early in and across the SDLC.

Access to Online Community Forums: Access to an online community where developers and security professionals can collaborate, share knowledge, and learn from each other's experiences.



New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "This alliance isn't just about collaboration, it's about setting a new standard for secure development by making it instinctive for both development and operations. This is critical as cloud environments become more complex, more expansive, and threats more pervasive. With the support of our partners, we're dedicated to making security observability an integral part of the cloud development lifecycle, empowering developers to innovate securely and with confidence." For more information on the New Relic Secure Developer Alliance, please check out our blog and Secure Developer webpage.

Comments on the News "FOSSA is beyond thrilled to partner with New Relic as a Founding Member of the Secure Developer Alliance. We've always believed in the importance of providing a developer-first SCA (software composition analysis) experience, where vulnerability management and prioritization is as automated and embedded as possible in engineering-preferred workflows. As observability continues to evolve as a new central home for security teams, we view the Secure Developer Alliance as an important partnership that will equip developers to respond to real vulnerabilities in real-time - without requiring them to jump through hoops or waste time on low-priority or unreachable threats. This means faster zero-day response times, easier reporting, and better risk prioritization based on the issues that are active in deployed applications." - FOSSA Chief Executive Officer Kevin Wang "As a founding partner in the Secure Developer Alliance, Gigamon recognizes the transformative impact of this initiative. We're committed to empowering the people who are at the heart of innovation-developers-with our Deep Observability Pipeline, helping organizations better manage and secure their hybrid cloud infrastructure. We believe that through this collaboration, we can establish new benchmarks for security observability, making it more accessible and actionable for developers. It's a pivotal step towards building a future where hybrid cloud security is seamlessly woven into the fabric of application development and operations." - Gigamon Vice President, ISV and Cloud Partner Ecosystem Srinivas Chakravarty. "At Lacework, we're thrilled to be part of the Secure Developer Alliance. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of making security an integral, yet frictionless, part of the development lifecycle. The developer-centric approach resonates deeply with our ethos of automating security to keep pace with the rapid evolution of cloud environments. By joining forces, we're not just enhancing security practices; we're empowering developers to build with confidence and agility. This is a crucial step in advancing our industry and ensuring that security is a cornerstone of innovation, not an afterthought." - Lacework Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Kiley. "Aviatrix is delighted to partner with New Relic in the Secure Developer Alliance, a venture that resonates with our commitment to driving security innovation in cloud networking. This alliance is a cornerstone for building a holistic security framework that empowers developers and DevOps teams to seamlessly integrate security measures into their cloud infrastructure. By collaborating with industry leaders, we're setting new standards for security observability, ensuring that developers have the tools and insights they need to safeguard their applications and data in the cloud. It's a pivotal move towards a future where secure cloud development is the norm, not an exception." - Aviatrix VP of Product Management Christopher McHenry "Opus is thrilled to collaborate with New Relic as a founding partner in the Secure Developer Alliance. This partnership marks a significant step towards integrating security seamlessly into the developer's daily routine. Through our native integration with New Relic, Opus delivers security vulnerabilities from any security tool directly into developers' workflows. Our platform provides comprehensive root cause analysis, trusted prioritization, and event deduplication, enabling developers to proactively and efficiently address vulnerabilities. By incorporating Opus' remediation workflows into existing tech stacks like New Relic, we facilitate a crucial bridge between security and development teams, providing security teams with unified visibility, robust automation, comprehensive reporting, and most importantly - streamlined processes that continuously improve the security posture." - Opus Co-Founder and CEO Meny Har About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507487665/en/

