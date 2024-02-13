TMCnet News
|
New Deloitte Digital Research Identifies Effective Behaviors of Contact Center Service Innovators
The "2024 Global Contact Center Survey" found that improving efficiency and improving customer service are of equal importance to leaders
NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital's "2024 Global Contact Center Survey" highlights contact center trends and priorities for service leaders. With insights from 600 senior contact center leaders across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.K., the report showcases how service innovators — today's most effective and efficient organizations — are outperforming less-advanced organizations in areas like connecting experiences across channels, effectively deploying self-service tools, and the use of Generative AI to maximize efficiency.
"Improving efficiency has never been more important for Contact Center leaders," said Tim McDougal, service excellence lead, Deloitte Digital. "Service innovators stand to gain the most in this evolving landscape. While customer service remains near the top of leaders' priorities, the organizations who are best positioned to succeed will likely be those who embrace the power of Generative AI, collaborate across the business, and those who can provide value enterprise-wide."
Who are service innovators?
The state of service
Below are key findings for what companies are getting right and where service innovators are exceeding:
They are implementing robust omnichannel orchestration to connect experiences across channels
They are using advanced analytics and streamlining collaboration across teams to improve self-service tools and resources
They are achieving service efficiency through the power of GenAI
"When paired with other performance enablers, Generative AI can help strengthen contact center performance. Those who have adoped the technology are seeing improvements across the board, including in productivity and increased customer satisfaction," said Jaden Herrin, contact center leader, Deloitte Digital. "While GenAI can help boost efficiency, contact centers understand that their most critical interactions will still require human-to-human communication. Excellence isn't optional and companies who are seeing the greatest success are the ones effectively melding technology and talent."
Methodology
Deloitte Digital's promise: Connecting things in new ways. Across all clients and sectors, we believe great customer experiences create greater impact. That elevating the human experience creates enduring value, for the organization, for the customer, for society, for all.
Visit https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en.html or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn, X, or Instagram to learn more.
For more details on the future of contact centers and customer experience, view the report here.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-deloitte-digital-research-identifies-effective-behaviors-of-contact-center-service-innovators-302137506.html
SOURCE Deloitte Digital