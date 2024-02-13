TMCnet News
New Report on Job Seeker Perceptions Can Help Employers Develop Better Candidate Experiences and Improve Hiring Processes in Today's Current Labor Market
WALTHAM, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., comprehensive provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition technologies, and parent company of JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, today publishes the 2024 Job Seeker Nation Report, providing a data-driven look into the complexity of job seeker realities, preferences for workplace flexibility, experiences during the job search process, and recruiter-candidate interactions.
The 2024 Job Seeker Nation Report gathered responses from a random sample of 1,513 U.S. full-time and part-time workers and those looking for work across 20 industries. Representation across race, gender, region and generation were part of the sample characteristics.
The data revealed surprising insights into worker satisfaction and motivations in searching for new roles. Overwhelmingly, 79% of American workers are satisfied with their current jobs, and only 10% report that they are dissatisfied. Despite this, 86% are at least somewhat open to other job opportunities, including 46% who are very open.
This data reveals that candidates are feeling confident in the current labor market, with 50% of active job seekers indicating that finding a job is easy and 56% believing that the current job market favors candidates. Companies would be wise to respond to these perceptions by focusing on areas within talent acquisition that can speed the hiring process, better nurture candidates, and reinforce worker priorities.
“The robust hiring environment continues to challenge organizations and their recruiting teams as they look to connect the right candidates with the right opportunities,” said Lucy Zarlengo, Chief Marketing Officer at Employ. “The job seeker perceptions revealed in this report should be used to empower hiring teams to reflect on and identfy any gaps that companies face to overcome short-term challenges and embrace long-term success throughout the recruiting lifecycle.”
For employers today, understanding job seeker mindset, motivations, and behavior is critical to connecting with candidates more effectively and staying competitive in a tight labor market. As companies move further into 2024, they should keep candidates and job seekers central to their recruiting strategies and remove roadblocks that hamper their interactions with candidates.
Additional findings from the report:
Motivations for Leaving Jobs
Experiences During the Job Search Process
Recruiter Candidate Interactions and Experiences:
To read more about the evolving expectations of today’s workforce, download Employ’s 2024 Job Seeker Nation Report in its entirety here, or stop by the Employ booth #664 at 2024 UNLEASH in Las Vegas.
For more information on Employ and its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO brands, visit www.employinc.com.
About Employ Inc.
Through its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 21,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.
Media Contact: Kalyn Stebbins [email protected] (317) 440-8425