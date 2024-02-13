TMCnet News
New AI Research from G-P Reveals Leaders Worldwide Are Bullish on AI but Losing Sleep Over Risks & Potential Missteps
More than two-thirds of business leaders believe AI is critical for operating and being competitive across global markets, but 97% express concerns related to their AI plans
BOSTON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the recognized leader in the global employment market and standard bearer for industry compliance, today released a revealing research report providing a comprehensive view of how and where AI will have the biggest impact on global business growth and employment: AI at Work: Unlocking Global Opportunities.
The report found that business leaders around the globe are feeling the pressure to adopt AI with 81% reporting their organization has an established AI program and 84% planning to invest more in the technology this year. However, without the right people, processes and technology in place, organizations are often ill-prepared for successful AI adoption.
"AI is redefining the boundaries of what's possible in global business," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "But we've only just scratched the surface of AI and its potential is still largely unrealized. AI is evolving at exponential rates, strategic planning, investment and continuous learning will be required for businesses looking to leverage the technology to thrive on the global stage."
Key findings of G-P's AI at Work report include:
Methodology
To better understand how leaders are navigating AI's role in the complexities of the global business landscape, G-P partnered with a third-party research firm to survey more than 1,500 business executives from around the world. Looking at factors like implementation and adoption, risk and compliance, competitive advantages and more, the findings provide business leaders with practical knowledge when it comes to understanding how AI can drive growth and innovation and ultimately reshape the future of work.
About G-P
G-P is the recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian™ Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.
