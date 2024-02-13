[May 02, 2024]

New Guide Empowers Patients to Face Gout's Physical & Mental Toll

Patient Organizations Combine Resources for Comprehensive Guide

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Gout Awareness today released a resource guide to help patients navigate the physical and mental toll of gout, a form of arthritis that affects over 9 million Americans.

The paper features resources from the Alliance for Gout Awareness and its partners to address four key topics:

Causes, symptoms and treatments for gout

The gout and menta health connection

How to effectively manage mental health

The importance of treatment access







ABOUT GOUT & MENTAL HEALTH

The physical pain of gout can be debilitating. It can disrupt work, complicate social activities and cause mobility issues. But the condition can also affect patients' mental health. The stigma associated with gout can keep patients from seeking treatment, leaving them to suffer in silence.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

"This guide is an important resource for people living with gout. By seeking treatment for their physical and mental health, gout patients can reclaim their quality of life and manage both conditions successfully."

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. https://www.goutalliance.org/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-guide-empowers-patients-to-face-gouts-physical--mental-toll-302133636.html

SOURCE Alliance for Gout Awareness