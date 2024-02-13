[May 02, 2024] New RBC-supported incubator aims to revolutionize the financial sector with secure tech solutions Tweet

The initiative at Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is designed to foster the growth of cybersecurity and fintech startups through the advancement of secure financial technologies BRAMPTON, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University and RBC announce the launch of the RBC FinSec Incubator — a powerful new program that will help emerging fintech and cybersecurity startups meet the complex needs of the financial sector. The program helps early-stage companies transform the financial ecosystem by enhancing product security and resilience to achieve product-market fit. The RBC FinSec Incubator will also allow startups to demonstrate their technologies to industry experts and potential investors, establish connections within the finance sector, and understand industry procurement requirements through the program—bolstered by RBC's robust support. "We are thrilled to launch the RBC FinSec Incubator, which represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation in the cybersecurity and fintech sectors," said Angelo Casanas, Director of Innovation at Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. "This program is uniquely positioned to help startups not only fine-tune their technologies but also gain essential inights into the financial industry's complex ecosystem."



"The RBC FinSec Incubator is strategically aligned with our mission to drive innovation and security within the broader financial services sector," said Adam Evans, Senior Vice President & CISO at RBC. "Through collaboration with these startups, we're enhancing the security and resilience of financial services for Canadians." The program is open to early-stage startups that have:

A compelling fintech product requiring more robust embedded cyber and risk practices to meet the high-security standards required within the financial services ecosystem; or a tech-enabled product solving a compelling cybersecurity problem facing the financial services industry;

a tech-enabled product solving a compelling cybersecurity problem facing the financial services industry; A Minimum Viable Product (MVP) with ongoing or upcoming marketing validation/commercialization;

Existing or planned operations in Canada ;

Startups interested in joining the program can learn more at cybersecurecatalyst.ca/rbc-finsec-incubator About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, and offering programs and services across Canada, the Catalyst empowers individuals and organizations to seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of cybersecurity. Together with our partners and collaborators, we work to realize a vision of healthy democracies and thriving societies, powered by secure digital technologies. Through our groundbreaking training and certification programs; unique innovation programming for start-ups and scale-ups; first-of-its-kind cyber range; and wide-ranging public education programs, the Catalyst helps drive Canada's global competitiveness in cybersecurity. About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

