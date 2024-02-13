TMCnet News
|
New AI-Powered Innovations Empower Leaders to Lower Costly Employee Attrition and Lift Productivity With Strategic, Informed Action
New AI-powered solutions across the Qualtrics XM for Employee Experience suite enable leaders to understand employees more deeply, recognize meaningful trends and deliver a measurable impact on business results
Qualtrics XM for Employee Experience now provides instant summaries of feedback, interactive assistance, and personalized recommendations so managers can take the right actions to improve retention, engagement and productivity
SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALTRICS X4 -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today unveiled new product innovations in its XM for Employee Experience™ suite that use cutting-edge technology and machine learning to identify employees at risk for attrition, summarize employee feedback into personalized recommended actions for managers, and recognize meaningful behavioral signals across the employee journey impacting engagement and productivity.
Powered by Qualtrics® AI, these new solutions pair the power of generative AI with the world's largest database of human sentiment to help managers and people leaders elevate workforce engagement, increase retention and champion productivity. Organizations can improve their understanding of every employee, no matter where or when they work, and spend less time analyzing data and more time taking strategic action. Qualtrics XM for Employee Experience offers people intelligence for new levels of insight, and leveraging predictive analytics to solve critical business problems.
"Thousands of organizations across the globe are improving their employee experience using Qualtrics, and the new AI capabilities announced today will enable companies to unlock even more value," said Brad Anderson, President of Product, UX and Engineering at Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics AI it's easier and faster than ever for leaders and managers to identify and deliver the employee experience their teams need to do their best work, which will hel lead to high-performing, highly engaged, productive, and loyal teams."
With XM for Employee Experience, leaders can improve employee productivity and decrease costly turnover. New capabilities include:
Learn more about XM for Employee Experience at https://www.qualtrics.com/people/.
Additional Information
Personalized action recommendations powered by Qualtrics AI will be available in early 2025.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ai-powered-innovations-empower-leaders-to-lower-costly-employee-attrition-and-lift-productivity-with-strategic-informed-action-302133300.html
SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC