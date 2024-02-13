[May 01, 2024] New Report by Top Creator Platform ConvertKit Unveils a Paradigm Shift: The Rise of Full-Time Creators Tweet

Over a Quarter of Creators Ditch 9-5 Jobs for Creative Freedom, with Significant Earnings to Show BOISE, Idaho, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The creator economy is witnessing a remarkable transformation as an increasing number of individuals are stepping away from conventional employment to forge their paths as full-time creators, ConvertKit' s latest 2024 State of the Creator Economy Report reveals. As the premier platform for over 650,000 creators, including renowned figures like Tim Ferriss and Lindsey Stirling, and top YouTubers like Ali Abdaal, ConvertKit has once again compiled detailed insights into the creator economy, showcasing a year of growth, innovation, and financial success among creators. According to the report, which surveyed over 1,000 creators, a growing number of creators continue to leave their traditional 9-5 jobs, with 5% of creators making the leap into full-time creative work last year. This marks a new milestone with 28% of creators reporting they are now self-employed. The move is not without merit, as the findings also highlight that 18% of creators have crossed the $100,000 earnings threshold, with a third anticipating even higher incomes in the coming year. The data delves deeper into the demographics of this shift, identifying millennials as the biggest cohort of creators, and notably, marking a milestone where an equal proportion of men and women creators are reaching six-figure earnings. This underscores a significant evolution since ConvertKit began its comprehensive tracking in 2022. "This shift toward creative independence is not just a trend; it's a fundamental change in how individuals envisio their careers and lives. Seeing an increase in creators leaving traditional employment to pursue their passions full-time underscores the immense potential and financial viability of the creator economy," said Nathan Barry, CEO of ConvertKit. "ConvertKit remains committed to empowering creators with the best tools for success, helping them to not only reach but exceed their goals."



Additional highlights from the report note the evolving nature of content creation today: 27% of creators said email was the best channel to engage their audience, followed by Instagram at 15%. Only 2% of creators reported strong engagement using TikTok.

Only 23% of creators made short-form videos in 2023, down from 45% in 2022.

The rise of full-length YouTube content creation, growing from 4% to 16%.

Written content was the most popular creative output in 2023. 58% of creators wrote emails or newsletters in 2023. 51% wrote articles, blog posts or books.

66% of creators used artificial intelligence (AI) last year to create content compared to 34% in 2022. ConvertKit helps creators work smarter – not harder – with email, automation, and monetization tools that work together to drive growth. Through its close collaboration with creators it's constantly conducting research and monitoring the creator economy to respond to creators' needs.

Download ConvertKit's new 2024 State of the Creator Economy Report HERE . Last year's report can be found HERE . Download image assets for the report HERE . About ConvertKit

ConvertKit is the leading marketing platform dedicated to empowering creators to connect with their audience and transform their passions into thriving businesses. With robust tools for commerce, automations, landing pages, newsletters, and email design, ConvertKit offers creators new ways to grow their newsletters and increase their income. For more information visit: https://convertkit.com . X: https://twitter.com/convertkit

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/convertkit

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/convertkit Media Contacts: Vijay Lalwani | Triple Take

[email protected]

305-990-2290 Paul Clarke | Triple Take

[email protected]

250-212-9471 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-by-top-creator-platform-convertkit-unveils-a-paradigm-shift-the-rise-of-full-time-creators-302133207.html SOURCE ConvertKit

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]