New YPrime Report Highlights eCOA's Impact on CNS Trials

MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime , the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the availability of a new report, Insights into CNS Clinical Trials , which provides clinical trial sponsors with data-driven insights on how electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) can improve Central Nervous System (CNS) trial efficiency and success. This latest piece of research from YPrime, which has supported nearly 43,000 patients across more than 16,000 sites, presents information on leveraging eCOA for faster drug development, reduced costs associated with lengthy and complex CNS trials, and access to high-quality data for more informed decision-making.

With more than three billion people globally affected by CNS disorders,1 the need for effective treatments has never been more urgent. Recognizing the critical need to address the unique challenges of CNS clinical trials and expedite the development of life-saving neurological therapies, YPrime embarked on a comprehensive research initiative which culminated in this new report.

YPrime's Insights into CNS Clinical Trials discusses key challenges identified by surveyed professionals such as timelines and delays, patient recruitment and retention, and data quality concerns.eCOA can help address these pain points by offering streamlined data collection for faster trial completion, user-friendly interfaces, and remote monitoring capabilities to improve patient engagement, compliance, and retention, and minimizing data entry errors while ensuring consistent scoring for more reliable data.



"Billions grappling with neurological conditions depend on advancements in CNS research," stated Mark Maietta, President of YPrime. "But complex trial designs and complicated outcome measures can create roadblocks, causing delays and data unreliability. Our new report provides sponsors with valuable information on streamlining CNS trials and expediting the development of treatments. By adopting and optimizing eCOA, sponsors can unlock a faster path to delivering hope to patients battling CNS disorders."

For a complete analysis of the survey findings and a deeper dive into how eCOA can optimize your CNS clinical trials, download the complimentary report, Insights into CNS Clinical Trials .



References

1 - The Lancet, March 14, 2024. Global, regional, and national burden of disorders affecting the nervous system, 1990–2021: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. DOI: doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(24)00038-3. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f92735d6-a1a7-4508-9eae-c5f223456c8e





