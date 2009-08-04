TMCnet News
New Relic Releases 2024 State of the Java Ecosystem Report
New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, released its fourth annual State of the Java Ecosystem report. The report is based on data from hundreds of thousands of applications and provides insights into the current state of the Java ecosystem, including how developers are using it and the most-used Java versions in production.
Despite being introduced nearly 20 years ago, Java continues to be one of the most popular programming languages among developers. Java owes its popularity to its scalability and portability, allowing users to run on any device with a Java virtual machine (JVM). Java has strong community support with Oracle supporting a forum for questions and a tutorial website. Oracle releases new Java versions every six months, and new Java long-term-support (LTS) versions every two years. The new LTS versions include updates to help improve stability, security, and performance, which developers often cite as one of the most important factors for upgrading Java versions.
Key findings from the report include:
About New Relic
As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.
