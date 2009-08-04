[April 30, 2024]

New Port Partners and Zion & Zion Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Client Growth through Integrated Marketing Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Port Partners, a premier advisory firm specializing in tech-sector business performance improvements, and Zion & Zion, a leading marketing and customer experience agency, today announced a strategic partnership to guide clients through complex business transformations.

"Joining forces with Zion & Zion represents another step New Port Partners has taken to provide clients a comprehensive suite of business transformation solutions," said Dan Mondor, co-founder and managing director of New Port Partners. "We're thrilled to combine our strategic advisory experience with Zion & Zion's comprehensive marketing capabilities."

"This collaboration creates a powerful force for accelerating business performance improvements and creating differentiated value" said Aric Zion, CEO of Zion & Zion. "Together, we will deploy innovative, strategic solutions that also positions them to dominate in their respective markets."

Through this strategic partnership, New Port Partners and Zion & Zion will offer clients a seamless experience, guiding them from initial strategy through the implementation of cutting-edge solutions to increase brand awareness, engage their customers and substantially increase both revenue and profitability.

The collaboration represents a commitment byboth organizations to empower businesses with best-in-class business solutions. For more information on how New Port Partners and Zion & Zion are driving business transformations, visit www.zionandzion.com and www.newportpartnersgroup.com.







About New Port Partners

New Port Partners advises public and privately held companies on performance improvement and company-wide business transformations. New Port Partners founders are former tech industry CXO executives of Fortune 500, NASDAQ listed, and private equity companies. Collectively they have created over $6Billion in incremental shareholder value. For more information visit www.newportpartnersgroup.com or email [email protected].

About Zion & Zion

Zion & Zion provides its global clients with an integrated, multidimensional set of strategy, analytics, and implementation services aimed at holistically understanding and improving customer experience. These services range across branding, market research, marketing technology, analytics, data engineering, data visualization, creative, content, communications, UX/CX and digital media.

Zion & Zion's clients include American Eagle Outfitters, Bally Sports, BD (Becton Dickinson), Campbell's Soup Company, David Yurman, Hunter Douglas, IBM, NASCAR, NETGEAR, the Phoenix Suns, and Walmart.

Contact:

Leslie Sonnenklar

(480) 751-1007 x131

[email protected]

