New Port Partners and Zion & Zion Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Client Growth through Integrated Marketing Solutions
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Port Partners, a premier advisory firm specializing in tech-sector business performance improvements, and Zion & Zion, a leading marketing and customer experience agency, today announced a strategic partnership to guide clients through complex business transformations.
"Joining forces with Zion & Zion represents another step New Port Partners has taken to provide clients a comprehensive suite of business transformation solutions," said Dan Mondor, co-founder and managing director of New Port Partners. "We're thrilled to combine our strategic advisory experience with Zion & Zion's comprehensive marketing capabilities."
"This collaboration creates a powerful force for accelerating business performance improvements and creating differentiated value" said Aric Zion, CEO of Zion & Zion. "Together, we will deploy innovative, strategic solutions that also positions them to dominate in their respective markets."
Through this strategic partnership, New Port Partners and Zion & Zion will offer clients a seamless experience, guiding them from initial strategy through the implementation of cutting-edge solutions to increase brand awareness, engage their customers and substantially increase both revenue and profitability.
The collaboration represents a commitment byboth organizations to empower businesses with best-in-class business solutions. For more information on how New Port Partners and Zion & Zion are driving business transformations, visit www.zionandzion.com and www.newportpartnersgroup.com.
