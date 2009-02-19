[April 23, 2024] New CPS Protection Platform: TXOne Networks Unveils SageOne at GISec Global Tweet

TAIPEI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a frontrunner in the realm of cyber-physical systems (CPS) security, is set to unveil its groundbreaking CPS security platform, SageOne, at the highly anticipated GISec Global from April 23rd to 25th, 2024. Attendees can find TXOne Networks showcasing SageOne at stand B99 in hall 5. This innovative platform consolidates all CPS security products onto a single, central management platform, promising streamlined operations and optimized threat detection capabilities. SageOne, aptly named "Wise Man Number One," serves as a comprehensive management console providing a holistic view of the CPS attack surface within operational technology (OT) environments. By enabling centralized control of TXOne's three core product lines - Stellar for endpoint protection, Element for security inspection, and Edge for network defense - SageOne facilitates integrated OT security throughout the lifecycle of protected assets, ensuring robust threat detection and response mechanisms. Key features of SageOne include: CPS Attack Surface Management: Prioritizing operational security by offering clear visibility into the overall security posture of OT environments, SageOne identifies security focal points, illuminating asset information and security controls.

Integrated Lifecycle Protection: Through centralized management, SageOne simplifies cybersecurity governance and fosters collaborative defense. It serves as an abstraction layer, facilitating contextualization and consolidation of data across multiple products, offering tailored, task-oriented consoles for executies, security personnel, and plant leaders.

CPS Threat Detection & Response: SageOne aggregates security insights from various solutions to scout for potential risks, enabling early caution and response to both known and unknown threats.



With its focus on analyzing unexpected behavior and unknown threats, SageOne enables the identification of suspicious events through cross-telemetry analysis within the OT-native XDR engine. This amalgamation of advanced technologies and user-friendly interface ensures the protection of critical infrastructures.

For rapid threat response, SageOne issues early warnings of suspicious behavior and orchestrates cross-telemetry analysis for CPS Threat Detection & Response. Integrated Lifecycle Protection ensures the security of devices and systems throughout their service life, contributing to great cost efficiency. TXOne Networks reaffirms its commitment to CPS security and continuous advancement in OT security through SageOne. Visit TXOne Networks at the GISec Global from April 23rd to 25th, 2024, at stand B99 in hall 5. For further updates and information, follow TXOne Networks on the blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn. About TXOne Networks: TXOne Networks provides OT security products ensuring reliability and security in industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT Zero Trust methodology. Collaborating with leading industrial manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators, TXOne Networks offers practical and business-friendly approaches to OT defense. Its network and endpoint-based products secure OT networks and mission-critical devices in real-time with high security depth. Website: www.txone.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389611/SageOne_header_3.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-cps-protection-platform-txone-networks-unveils-sageone-at-gisec-global-302119386.html

