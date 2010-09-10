TMCnet News
New Kiddie Academy of Mercer Crossing celebrates Earth Day in environmentally friendly facility
'Green design' defines Dallas-Fort Worth child care experience
DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Mercer Crossing, the newest Dallas-Fort Worth location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is celebrating Earth Day with a special lesson plan for its children set in an intentionally Earth-friendly environment. The facility is the brainchild of co-owner and architect Samina Hooda, who employed "green design" philosophy to create an environmentally friendly child care experience.
"Our purpose in building Kiddie Academy of Mercer Crossing was twofold: One, to provide our proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum which focuses on nurturing children's cognitive and social-emotional development. Second, to design the architecture that enhances the well-being of families and offers care for our environment," said Hooda, who owns and operates the facility with her husband Sean and business partners Nimira and Ali Gowani.
Green architecture incorporates custom approaches to energy efficiency, such as natural lighting and solar panels, both key elements of Kiddie Academy of Mercer Crossing. The building features a two-story sunlit atrium with skylights as well as large windows throughout the 12,000 square-foot space. The eco-friendly child care facility, which held its ribbon-cutting event on March 21, uses a ZONO Machine to disinfect and sanitize toys and equipment with ozone rather than harsh chemicals. The facade of the building is made of carbon-negative Stonecoat materials.
Hooda envisions a dedicated outdoor learning center with a butterfly garden and a greenhous, where children can grow vegetables and native plants. Plans are already underway to bring her vision to life at Kiddie Academy of Mercer Crossing, which is licensed to serve up to 240 children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old.
"A well-designed building can immerse you in nature and let you experience the power of it," said Hooda. "Our children are the future and need to interact with the outdoors to understand their role in the world."
For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/mercer-crossing/.
