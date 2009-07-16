[April 17, 2024] New Mega Dice Website Ushers in GameFi SOL Token Crypto Presale For Next-Gen Gamification Tweet

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Dice has launched a revamped website to showcase its latest technology offering in the world of crypto-powered gaming. One of the fastest-growing crypto casinos, Mega Dice is letting its community in on the action with the launch of the Mega Dice token presale ($DICE) – a brand new GambleFi token on SOL. The innovative gamification layer on the Mega Dice platform will allow $DICE to become the central value proposition driver of the loyalty program, rewarding the native token users more generously and unlocking the possibility to win lifestyle prizes and experiences. Indeed, Mega Dice could soon be making a name for itself as the only online casino that provides daily rewards to its users based on casino performance, thanks to $DICE. https://x.com/megadice/status/1775559419079594106 $DICE juggernaut – Mega Dice has 50,000 players, $50m in monthly wagering and a $2.25m airdrop It is not often that established businesses with actual revenue streams bring tokens to market, so $DICE is providing for itself a far more favorable launch environment than even Rollbit could manage. A $2.25 million airdrop is split across three seasons with equal allocation of $750,000 each, early bird bonuses, limited editions NFTs, a referral program and full integration of the token into the casino ecosystem to provide exclusive access, rewards and benefits. The platform already boasts 50,000 players who are able to partake of the 4,000 games on offer and over 50 sport and esports covered by thousands of events with industry-leading betting markets.



Furthermore, the sportsbook offers the ability to livestream many of the most popular events. Monthly wagering runs at $50 million off the back of around 10,000 monthly active users. Mega Dice's Season 1 airdrop sees $750,000 up for grabs. The airdrop is designed to incentivize platform activity. All players who wager a minimum of $5,000 within 21 days will be eligible for the airdrop and retroactive rewards.

To contribute to the presale simply connect your wallet at the new-look website and purchase Mega Dice tokens using USDT, ETH, BNB or SOL. There is a total supply of 420 million $DICE tokens, with the lion's share of the allocation (35%) going to the presale. A further 15% is for airdrops and 10% staking rewards. Marketing and liquidity provision are also catered for in the tokenomics. Gaming sector's explosive growth led by crypto casinos like Mega Dice Online gambling is seeing explosive growth. The global spread of internet connectivity, and the technological innovation it fosters is driving both usage and engagement. At the forefront of those changes are the cryptocurrency-centric online gaming products, led by Mega Dice and others. According to data compiled by Statista, revenue in the sector market is projected to be $100.90 billion in 2024. Assuming an estimated forward compound annual growth rate of 6.2%, the projected market volume is expected to reach $136.30 billion by 2029. At the center of the growth story are online casinos and sports betting powered by crypto, which is exactly the market positioning of Mega Dice. Meanwhile, the number of active users is forecast at 281 million by 2029 and user penetration is estimated to be 6.0% in 2024, rising to 7.6% by 2029. At the cutting-edge of the growth of the sector is blockchain technology, which turns out to be the ideal market fit and driver of innovation. Telegram innovator Mega Dice ($DICE) to take Solana GambleFi by storm Mega Dice claims to be among the most inventive players in the online gaming space. For instance, it was the first regulated casino to open shop on the popular Telegram platform. The launch of $DICE and its full integration with the Mega Dice ecosystem opens up a world of even deeper customer engagement opportunities and expanding revenues. Because of the transparency and flexibility of decentralized networks, Mega Dice will be able to share its successes with its community of token holders, through the airdrops, staking, NFTs and other rewards that the platform is building into its base functionality. On sale now for $0.069, $DICE has raised in excess of $300,000 minutes into its official launch. The presale soft cap minimum raise target is $5 million. Visit the new website to keep up to date with Mega Dice token ($DICE) developments and join its vibrant community on X/Twitter and Telegram. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390085/Mega_Dice.jpg Contact:

Contact:
[email protected]

