[April 16, 2024] New Savings Program Offers Higher APY by Combining Market Returns with a Guaranteed Yield Tweet

Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, and Save® Advisers, LLC, a technology and wealth management company, announced the launch of Market+ to address the needs of savers who want market participation with a minimum guaranteed return. Market+ offers a hybrid yield structure, featuring a 3% guaranteed annual yield (returned in the form of an annual payment) alongside a market-linked yield with a variable APY of 5.41%*. The investment program has a three-year term and is principal guaranteed only when held to maturity. "Savers today want the stability of a predetermined annual yield, but they also want the potential upside of participating in the markets as long as it doesn't put their cash at risk. That's why we created Market+," said Michael Nelskyla, CEO of Save®. When an investor opens a Market+ account, Save® allocates a portion of their deposit to a guaranteed interest rate product available through the Gainbridge® platform, while the remainder of the deposit is invested in the customer's chosen investment portfolio, which is typically Save's S&P Risk Controlled Portfolio. "Market+ shows how the next generation of wealth advisors can create innovative savings and investment programs for consumers by embedding high-yielding insurance products," said Jayant Walia, Director of Business Development at Gainbridge®. Market+ pays the consumer a return of 3% of the deposit on an annual basis. Investors can withdraw this return at any time after disbursement. At program maturity after three years, the customer receives their last guaranteed return payment, their initial deposit, and the gains from their market-linked investments. "Our investment strategy ensures that you can get your full investment back, that you will always make a minimum of 3% - even if the market declines - and that you will have an even better return if the market rises," said Adam Watts, COO of Save®. This partnership marks the second time Gainbridge® and Save® have worked together to create differentiated investment products. Through Gainbridge's APIs, businesses can embed white-labeled insurance-backed products within their existing ecosystem under their own brand. "Gainbridge's cloud-native direct to consumer annuity platform empowers consumer fintechs to embed, launch, and grow a variety of innovative savings, investment, and retirement products built for the 21st century," said Santiago Jeyaseelan, Vice President of Product at Gainbridge®. *The non-guaranteed portion (strategy-linked security investments) advertised and presented for the Save® Market+ Program is based on historical performance in the Samp;P 500 Risk-Controlled Portfolio from 2009 to present and reflects the back-tested hypothetical customer account returns that could have been produced by the historical performance if the investment is held for the entire term selected (net of fees). All back-test statistics are hypothetical and have been designed with the benefit of hindsight.



The guaranteed interest rate product referenced is an annuity issued by Gainbridge Life Insurance Company, Zionsville, Indiana. Any withdrawal from the guaranteed interest rate product (above the 3% guaranteed return payment) will result in closure of the Market+ account and will result in surrender and/or withdrawal charges and a market value adjustment which may increase or decrease the amount withdrawn. All guarantees are based on the claims paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company. For more information about Market+ visit: https://joinsave.com/market-plus.

About Gainbridge® Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn. About Group 1001 Group 1001 is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports. As of December 31, 2023, Group 1001 had more than 1,200 employees and combined assets under management of $62.6 billion, serving more than 950,000 customers. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, and RVI Group, among others. About Save® Advisors, LLC Save® Advisers, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment advisor that brings sophisticated investments to everyday people who want higher returns on their savings without the risks of the stock market. Save was created by a team of financial industry veterans and technologists with experience at such well-respected financial firms and organizations as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and NASA. Learn more at www.joinsave.com. Follow and connect with Save® on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416150001/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]