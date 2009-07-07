TMCnet News
New site speed metrics launch in the Lumar website intelligence platform
NEW YORK, and LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumar, a leading SaaS provider in the website intelligence and technical SEO space, has today announced the launch of new site speed metrics in its website intelligence platform. The new metrics will help businesses identify, resolve, and prevent costly website issues relating to speed, load time, interactivity, and user experience, thereby increasing their potential for improved user engagement, conversion rates, search engine rankings, and revenue generation.
The new site speed features extend Lumar's capabilities as a crucial multi-disciplinary website intelligence solution for enterprise businesses. Lumar users can now streamline their website health workflows with a single platform offering centralized, actionable insights into technical SEO, website accessibility, and site speed — all in one place.
Site Speed Metrics in Lumar: Key Features
Lumar's site speed metrics will empower digital teams to quickly find, prioritize, and resolve issues relating to page load times, cumulative layout shift (CLS), largest contentful paint (LCP), total blocking time (TBT), and other key page experience indicators.
The new speed metrics can be used in three of Lumar's core applications: Analyze, Monitor, and Protect:
Improving website speed has benefits for numerous business stakeholders:
Expanding the Lumar Platform
This expansion into new areas of technical website health optimization follows last year's introduction of digital accessibility tools in the Lumar platform and further delivers on the company's goal to provide a unified website optimization solution that helps align multi-functional digital teams working across numerous web disciplines. Providing a centralized resource for teams to manage their websites' technical health and performance enables better cross-functional collaboration across SEO, developer, UX, marketing, accessibility, and broader digital roles.
With the addition of site speed metrics in the platform, Lumar can now facilitate crucial transformations in how organizations deliver faster, better online experiences for their users.
In addition to Lumar's built-in site speed, technical SEO, and website accessibility metrics, the platform provides the flexibility to capture practically any information from the HTML of a page. This means customers can engage the Lumar team to create bespoke metrics for specific use cases.
On the launch of Lumar's new site speed metrics, CEO Panos Savopoulos said:
"At Lumar, we know that the technical health of a website is just as important as its content. Websites need to be easy to find, easy to use, and deliver a great experience. Our goal in launching new site speed metrics within the Lumar platform is to further help organizations ensure their sites' technical foundations are sound and poised to drive real business results, by equipping teams with truly actionable website insights across a broad range of technical issues in a single platform."
The Lumar team is already planning additional functionality to further bolster their site speed offering, including the incorporation of Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) data, industry benchmarks, and conversion data to further aid with issue prioritization.
The new site speed metrics build upon the competitive advantages that Lumar has established in offering the fastest website crawler on the market and serving enterprise brands across the globe.
About Lumar:
Lumar provides a leading website intelligence platform for digital teams seeking to improve their website's technical health and organic search performance. Founded in 2010, Lumar has grown from a technical SEO solution to a full enterprise-scale website intelligence platform with a global client base, powered by the company's ultra-fast proprietary website crawling technology. With offices in New York, London, and Krakow, Lumar's investors include Five Elms Capital and Beringea.
