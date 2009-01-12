TMCnet News
New 2024 Report Unveils Shifts in Expense Management Across Europe: Findity
A recently released report, 'State of Expense Management 2024', sheds light on the evolving practices in expense management. It emphasises the critical shift towards digital solutions and the broadening of expense management responsibilities across organisations in six European countries.
STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity is a leading provider of expense management solutions in Europe and can see firsthand how expense management is evolving at rapid speed through its extensive partner network. More and more organisations begin to see the time savings and efficiency that a digital solution brings.
"The way businesses manage expenses is changing. Our report provides essential insights into the evolution of expense management across 6 European markets, sharing relevant data for organisations looking to elevate their expense management." - Patrick Olsson, CEO at Findity.
Key insights from the report include:
For full access to the report, download it directly here.
About Findity
Findity are expense management specialists. Their flexible expense management platform allows partners to take their own solution to the market – embedded via API or as a white label product. The Findity platform automates businesses' expenses, mileages, entertainment, and per diems in one place. With integrations to leading financial software and cards, the platform elevates partners' offering with a seamless and fully compliant expense experience for their customers. For more information, visit findity.com.
