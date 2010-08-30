[April 10, 2024] NEW LG PURICARE™ AIR PURIFIER NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA DELIVERS BETTER AIR QUALITY AT HOME Tweet

LG Electronics Canada Introduces PuriCare 360° HIT Air Purifier Featuring a True HEPA filtration System for Cleaner Indoor Air TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to debut the LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier which features a highly effective True HEPA filter that thoroughly cleans the air, and a unique filtration method that promotes 360 degrees of cleaner air. The LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier, now available in Canada, delivers ultra-quiet sound levels, and a compact, elegant design. A Powerful Filtration System for a Thorough Clean Multiple layers of powerful filters help capture fine dust and allergens such as pollen and pet dander. The True HEPA filter traps on average 99.983% of particles 0.1µm-0.3µm1 in size. The micro particle sensor inside the LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier detects particles as small as one micron (PM 1.0), for more effective filtration. 360° of Filtration Known for its effective air purification, distinctive 360-degree design and conveniently compact size, the LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier filters and purifies indoor air. The 360-degree design enables the air purifier to absorb pollutants from every direction including areas low to the ground, and delivers cleaner, filtered air throughout the entire room. A compact design and lighter weight enables the air purifier to be placed almost anywhere in the home and makes it easy to move around. Quiet as a Whisper Because clean air shouldn't be spoiled by noise pollution, the LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier can operate at whisper-quiet sound levels as low as 23 decibels2. Enjoy the benefits of cleaner air anytime, day or night, without distraction. Wireless Connectivity with the LG ThinQ App The LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier can be conveniently controlled and monitored from any location through the LG ThinQ® app3. When the pollen count climbs outside, you can check the air quality readings inside and adjust the fan speed accordingly for a more comfortable indoor environment—even when away from the home. LG ThinQ® technology offers remote access to features when you need it most. Simply download the free LG ThinQ® app onto your Android or iOS device and cleaner air is a click away. LG ThinQ® also works with the voice-activated Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Users can also monitor indoor air quality on the LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier smart LED panel, which changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves, a visual indication of its effective performance. With Auto Mode, the unit automatically adjusts the settings for optimal air quality levels, by detecting changes in the air until it reaches the green zone. The LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier is now available exclusively through the LG online store starting at $399.99. Until April 11, 2024, purchase an LG StanbyME or LG StanbyME Go and receive a PuriCare™ 360° HIT at no extra cost. To learn more and to purchase, visit LG.ca. About LG Electronics Canada Inc. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $64 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit LG.ca







_______________________________ 1 Based on independent third-party testing filter efficiency of fine dust particles 0.1µm-0.3µm in size (February 2024) 2 When used in Sleep mode 3 Available on models equipped with Wifi functionality only

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

