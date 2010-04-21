[April 09, 2024] New ON24 Report Reveals Significant Increase in HCP Engagement as Digital Transformation Accelerates for Life Sciences Industry Tweet

Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, announced the release of its "2024 Life Sciences Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report," revealing key digital engagement trends for go-to-market teams in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, offering strategic guidance on how to increase engagement with health care professionals (HCPs) to ultimately drive product adoption and increase business results. After analyzing interactions from thousands of life sciences webinars and content experiences in 2023, the report concluded that personalization has the biggest impact on elevating HCP engagement. In fact, life sciences companies have seen a 22% increase in engagement with calls-to-actions (CTAs) since 2022, and more than double that growth rate when CTAs are personalized. This significant growth in HCP engagement demonstrates the impact that omnichannel marketing strategies are having on life sciences brand awareness and product adoption as more HCPs interact through digital channels. "Today, HCPs are increasingly digitally-savvy and expect life sciences brands to deliver a customer-first digital experience," says Callan Young, CMO, ON24. "Our research demonstrates that the life sciences companies prioritizing omnichannel commercial strategies, AI-powered innovation and personalized experiences have the potential to outperform their competitors and lead the industry now and moving forward." As digital engagement continues to accelerate year-over-year, the report has identified the following shifts: HCP preference for digital interactions continues to surge - The average number of unique interactions per attendee increased by nearly 30% since 2021, almost 10 percentage points higher than the global average.

- The average number of unique interactions per attendee increased by nearly 30% since 2021, almost 10 percentage points higher than the global average. Personalization is key for increasing HCP education and adoption - Personalized CTAs have grown by 91% YoY.

- Personalized CTAs have grown by 91% YoY. The rate ofvirtual peer-to-peer engagement is accelerating - Breakout room attendance increased by 4X, surpassing the growth of other industries by more than 40%.

Breakout room attendance increased by 4X, surpassing the growth of other industries by more than 40%. Continuing medical education (CME) in digital formats is rising - The number of digital certificates per attendee issued in 2023 increased by 54%, higher than the 21% annual increase seen across all industries.

The number of digital certificates per attendee issued in 2023 increased by 54%, higher than the 21% annual increase seen across all industries. HCPs and patients are increasing on-demand content consumption, increasing the need for generative AI - Engagement with on-demand webinars increased by 17% YoY while videos increased by 33% YoY.



