New Study Shows Implementing Product Lifecycle Intelligence in Sustainable Product Design and Sourcing Expected to Lift Win Rate & Time to Market by 25% for Mature Manufacturers
STUTTGART, Germany, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makersite, a software company pioneering a new approach to sustainable product design and sourcing, today released research conducted by Forrester Consulting, titled "Transform Product Sustainability into Performance Initiatives with Product Lifecycle Intelligence," that reveals over half of organizations' sustainability efforts are driven by regulations despite the benefits from adopting more sustainable product lifecycle intelligence (PLI).
Currently, manufacturers struggle to translate compliance initiatives into making informed decisions during the product design phase due to outdated data systems and data silos. The study, commissioned by Makersite, shows that by implementing PLI to integrate data held within their systems, product engineers in the design phase can create products that are more sustainable (30%), have faster time-to-market (28%), and reap higher profits (26%).
The 2024 study, which included insights from 493 respondents with product design and sourcing decision-makers in manufacturing, also pointed to several operational improvements including the ability to support product lifecycle decisions with better data quality (29%), improved visibility of materials and component supply chains (28%), and more efficient sustainability reporting (28%).
Despite the benefits, however, respondents reported experiencing challenges while securing executive support for incorporating sustainability in PLI (53%), measuring and quantifying the environmental impact of their products (51%), and obtaining budget to gather material, component, and supplier intelligence integral to optimizing their product's quality, cost, and sustainability (50%). These difficulties are a manifestation of poor maintenance of availability, cost, sustainability, and performance data in manufacturers' material and component libraries – an issue for 49% of decision-makers.
Additional findings from the study include:
Methodology
In this study, Forrester conducted an online survey of 493 product design and sourcing decision-makers at manufacturing organizations across North American and Europe to evaluate how they are incorporating sustainability in product lifecycle management. Survey participants included decision-makers in product, procurement, and sustainability management, supply chain management, and procurement. Questions provided to the participants asked the current state and challenges they face in product lifecycle management, a self-assessment of their product lifecycle management and sustainability practices, and solutions that can address their pain points. Respondents were offered a small incentive as a thank you for time spent on the survey. The study began in December 2023 and was completed in January 2024.
About Makersite GmbH
Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams to manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real-time, all in one place. We combine manufacturers' product and supply chain data, held within multiple systems, with our own data foundation made up of 140 material, process and supplier databases to create a digital twin of their products and their supply chain, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively so that they can design, source and manufacture better products up to 50x faster than traditional methods. With a global workforce and a customer base including Microsoft, Schaeffler, Cummins and Vestas, Makersite's goal is simple: Make better products, faster. To learn more about how we transform the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from and which material to use from months to minutes, watch our demo here or visit makersite.io. Source smarter, design greener, collaborate faster.
